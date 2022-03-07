imagine being pulverized against 99 bosses in Dark Souls 3

Second weekend in the Elden Ring, an ideal time to continue suffering in the Middle Lands. Software He has created a colossal work that makes us wonder if that boss is too much for us or if we need help and more level to overcome it.

It is a recurring situation in all Soulsborne, but in this case there is no one who can give you a cable. The youtuber Pantagana has decided to experiment in Dark Souls 3 by setting himself a challenge worthy of a no hitter. The challenge? Survive 99 bosses at the same time.

The first test takes place with Iudex Gundyr, who still gives us nightmares remembering the first time we faced him. Evidently, after removing the sword from his chest, the chaos that ensues sends the system FPS to fry asparagus and in just a few seconds the Latent is biting the dust.

However, there are tactics to resort to in a situation as complicated as this. Retrace your steps, place yourself in the most closed point of the arena and wait for each and every boss to annihilate each other. The old trusty of friendly fire, so that of the 99 only one remains standing.

When Pantagana decides to take the step of fighting against 99 Abyss Watchers, the dilemma becomes more complicated. He manages to get out of the situation with an object often repudiated in Souls, such as the shield. Of enormous dimensions and with two hands, effective in resisting attacks.

The Pontiff Sulyvahn or the Old Demon King are other of his objectives in the second part. You can follow the steps to propose a similar goal, if your PC is capable of resisting so much movement on the screen.