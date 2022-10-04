Imagine living the life you’ve always wanted… from the shadows. ‘Don’t look me in the eye’ trailer

Universal Pictures presents the official trailer for ‘don’t look in the eyes‘, film adaptation of the novel by Juan José Mills that we know as ‘From the shadows’ directed by Flix Viscarret (‘Under the stars’, ‘Winds of Havana’).

Viscarret himself, along with David Muoz, signs the script for this suspense thriller about Damin (Paco León), who has just been fired after 20 years working for the same company. His reaction, furious and somewhat violent, leads him to run away to escape from his boss and hide from him in the first place he finds when leaving the office: a closet loaded in a van.

The closet with Damin inside is delivered to the home of Luca (Leonor Watling) and Fede (Alex Brendemhl), a couple Damin’s age who lives with their teenage daughter, Mara (Mara Romanillos). That same night, an unexpected impulse leads Damin to stay with the family to become a mysterious presence to watch and move from the shadows.

Susana Abaitua, Juan Diego Botto and Marcos Ruiz complete the main cast of this Tornasol production, Desde la Sombra arbol AIE and the Belgian Entre Chien et Loup, which has the participation of RTVE and Movistar Plus+.

‘don’t look in the eyes‘ will be released exclusively in movie theaters in our country on November 4, after passing through the 67th edition of the Valladolid International Film Week, which will be in charge of opening it.

