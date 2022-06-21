Imagine Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as plastic dolls in this fun Barbie fan poster

Within next year’s film premieres, without a doubt one of the most curious is that of Barbiethe live-action film based on the popular Mattel doll starring margot robbie (Asteroid City, Amsterdam, The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (The invisible agent, The Actor, First Man).

After seeing Margot Robbie as Barbie and recently getting the first glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie, now digital artist samuel_cheve has done his bit by designing a fun as well as original Barbie fan poster in which she imagines her leading actors as if they were plastic dolls. You can take a look below.

Of course, the fan poster of Barbie fits very well with the style that the movie will apparently show (although curiously, it also fits quite well the images of the Barbie movie as a GTA cover).

While Robbie’s photo showed his character driving Barbie’s iconic pink convertible, Gosling’s latest image highlights his bleached blonde hair, ripped abs and spray tan, painting him as comically perfect Ken.

While that first look at Gosling’s Ken has seemingly split the internet, the photo indicates that Barbie will be a satire, one that may seek to deconstruct beauty standards with the help of its two objectively attractive leads. Although this is only one of the many theories that circulate on the Internet waiting to know the details of its plot.

The Barbie movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), who also writes the script for the film with Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).

Actors complete the cast of Barbie Emma Mckey (Death on the Nile, Sex Education, Eiffel), America Ferrera (WeCrashed, Special Correspondents, Superstore), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Women Is Losers, One True Loves), kate mckinnon (The Bubble, Yesterday, The Scandal), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick… Boom!, Space Oddity) and Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands, 65).

The movie Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. While we wait for more details of the film to be revealed, here we recommend some of the best websites to watch free movies in Spanish.