Imagine Super Mario Sunshine for Game Boy Advance with an eye-catching illustration

Super Mario Sunshinethe iconic 3D platformer starring Nintendo’s plumber and originally released for the GameCube in 2002, receives a spectacular demake style of pixel art (goes Nintendo Life). Have you ever imagined what it would look like? sunshine if it had been released on the Game Boy Advance? Hut, author of the publication that you can see under these lines, has materialized this idea with a striking and very successful result.

Mario Sunshine except it’s one of those weird GBA ports that’s kinda like the game but isn’t pic.twitter.com/gNtjaSQvFw hut (@huttaburger) April 26, 2022

How could it be otherwise, the artist has chosen the iconic city dolphin to adapt the title to two dimensions and with a very different aesthetic compared to the original version. That yes, you must bear in mind that it is a simple illustration and that, therefore, there is no kind of playable demo for this Super Mario Sunshine in 2D. A pity, since it would have been curious to enjoy its playability with the limitations of control and power of the veteran Nintendo console. If you like Hut’s work, we recommend you look into his profile, since you can find similar illustrations of Sonic either The Legend of Zelda.

What options do I have to play Super Mario Sunshine in 2022?

Currently, there are only two options to play Super Mario Sunshine: buy the original version of Nintendo GameCube, which can be found at somewhat exorbitant prices due to the fact that the title is revalued with each passing year, or through the compilation of Super Mario 3D All-Starswhich stopped being produced last year, although luckily it can still be found at a reasonable price in some establishments.