“Imagine what I would have said knowing that I was going to be the third”: Gloria Estefan reveals that she refused to be in the Super Bowl and fueled the controversy after Jennifer Lopez’s words about Shakira | People | Entertainment

Two years after the spectacular event starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, details of the great event that marked history at halftime of the final NFL game in 2020 continue to be known. After the diva from the Bronx revealed that she did not agree to share a scene with the Colombian, Gloria Estefan comes out saying that she was also invited.

With what was revealed by the Latin music star, there would be three singers who were originally planned for that night, in honor of performing a mega show that would highlight the cultural roots of the city.

But, Emilio Estefan’s wife said no and in this way the scene was only occupied by two great women of international music.

Gloria Estefan told the 2020 Super Bowl

Gloria Estefan is a consecrated exponent of music, winner of three Grammys and with more than 75 million records sold to her credit. And given her great career, the organizers of the 2020 Super Bowl thought of her as a third figure to participate alongside JLo and Shakira.

Such a revelation was made known by the Cuban-born singer herself, in the program “Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen”, where she shared that approach for the first time, detailed the Univisión portal.

He assured that he rejected the proposal alleging that he saw it as a great effort to get in shape for an appearance as brief as the one made in that annual sports event.

With the humor that characterizes him, he explained that he was too lazy to make the sacrifice of preparing physically to get in shape, when the Christmas period was very close.

He said that the desire of the halftime producers was to bring together several stars in the same event. Hence, she asked herself if it was possible to celebrate with only one.

“So, could they do it with just one person? Yeah, but I think they wanted to launch a Miami and Latin extravaganza, and they tried to pack it in as much as possible,” he responded to his own unease.

To this he highlighted what everyone really thinks about the short time. “Let’s see, deep down the point is that you have very little time, twelve minutes or so, from start to finish,” he recalled. “I would have just given myself time to go out, sing “Shake Your Body” and walk away. It was her time, besides, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December, “she said, mentioning that the event was ideal for the two divas to shine.

He did not risk infuriating Jennifer Lopez to share the stage

These statements come to light, after learning about Jennifer Lopez’s comments in her documentary “Halftime”, in which she spoke of having shared the stage with Shakira.

“This is the worst idea in the world, putting two people in the Super Bowl,” Jennifer Lopez said in her documentary “Halftime.”

And about this comment that generated controversy, Gloria Estefan was subtly sincere in commenting on what would have happened if instead of being two, there were three artists invited for halftime.

“Okay, and imagine what JLo would have said if I was the third [artista]”, he confessed to Cohen in a very subtle tone when talking about the criticized words of Ben Affleck’s fiancée.

Laughing, Estefan pointed out that she didn’t want to go on a diet in December either, so she never thought of accepting the offer. (AND)

