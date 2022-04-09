“Imagine you’re Cristiano Ronaldo and your captain is Maguire” — Foot11.com

Will the captaincy debate be revived at Manchester United? Alphonso Davies didn’t mince words regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation. More

Does the captain have to be the best player on the team? At Manchester United, the situation of Harry Maguire, preferred to Cristiano Ronaldo, has already been debated in the past. Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich player has just given a layer.

A controversial little sentence from Davies

Harry Maguire must have ringing ears. Recently, he had already been criticized by his former Hull City teammate, Ahmed El-Mohammadi. He felt he had “not the level” to play at Manchester United. As spotted RMC Sportsit is Alphonso Davies, the defender of Bayern Munich, who has just added a layer during a live on the Twitch platform.

The 21-year-old Canadian international player was then playing in mode Ultimate Team of FIFA 22. Opening a player pack, he discovered Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. Spontaneously, he then dropped a short sentence particularly critical of his English alter-ego.

“Guys, can you imagine, can you imagine… You are (Cristiano) Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time, of the 21st century. And your captain is Harry Maguire. He calls him “captain”. Give him (Ronaldo) the leadership. I’m not kidding Maguire, but Ronaldo should wear the armband.” Alphonso Davies on Twitch.

A short phrase that echoes many recent debates on the intrinsic qualities of the two players, but also their respective roles in the Manchester United locker room. In February, the British press was buzzing with rumors about this and the prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo recover the armband from the Red Devils. Finally, it was Ralf Rangnick himself, the club’s German coach, who was forced to defuse the controversy.

The Harry Maguire – Cristiano Ronaldo situation is debated

Of course, if the situation is so controversial on the other side of the Channel, it is also because of the club’s performance. Current 7th in the Premier League, Manchester United is very far from the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool. Worse still, qualification for the next Champions League is now far from certain. This season, the Red Devils were ingloriously knocked out in the Round of 16 by Atlético Madrid.

Returning to the club in the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo was the bearer of many hopes in the north of England. Manchester United fans have been hoping to find a true attacking leader, like the one who has carried Real Madrid to the roof of Europe on several occasions. But he can’t tell the difference and instead finds himself at the heart of controversies with former club legends like Wayne Rooney.

Cristiano Ronaldo is criticized at Manchester United. Sports icon

The picture isn’t much better for Harry Maguire. Arrived from Leicester for 85 million euros in the summer of 2019, the English player is the target of many critics. After a very good Euro with the Three Lions, he now has a series of poor performances. Even if he continues to count on the support of his coach, his status with the Red Devils is more fragile than ever. This case is ultimately just another illustration of the tension that reigns in the spans of Old Trafford…