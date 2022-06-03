Iman Vellani, actress of Ms. Marvel, considers that Spider-Man 3 is much better than Captain Marvel

In a week, Marvel fans will be able to enjoy the new Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, which is about Kamala Khan, a teenager who dreams of being a superhero like her idol, Captain Marvel. However, the leading actress, Iman Vellani, in real life is not such a fan of the movie Captain Marvel – 60%, as he disclosed in his account letter box. What not many know is that she is a fan of Spider-Man 3- 63%, a tape that was very controversial during its premiere in 2007.

The Spider-Man trilogy is currently remembered as a classic of superhero movies, but the third installment had many detractors, who did not forgive the director for some scenes that seemed out of place, in addition to having introduced the villain Venom in an unexpected way. forced way. Some will not agree with Vellani that it is better than Captain Marvelbut this last tape was not very liked by the fans either.

The truth is that the young actress is not just any person, unlike many celebrities, she is a movie buff at heart, not one of those who call themselves movie buffs and only watch blockbusters and Hollywood movies, she really enjoys movies and among her qualifications in letter box titles like Person are found – 93%, by Ingmar Bergman, Taxi Driver – 98%, by Martin Scorsese, Burning – 94%, by Chang-dong Lee, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire – 88%, by Céline Sciamma.

One site recently discovered that, while Captain Marvel has two and a half stars (with a comment clarifying that he rated the movie poorly, but loves Brie Larson), Vellani’s Letterbox account has four and a half stars for spider man 3, with the comment “this is without irony very great”. And as proof that he doesn’t like any superhero movie, we can see his criticism of Fantastic Four and the Silver Glider- 37%, “Don’t be shy, show Galactus.”

On other occasions we have shared an article defending spider man 3, and although some will not agree for personal reasons, time has caused the tape that concluded the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi to be valued more. As to Captain Marvelthere still do not seem to be enough reasons to request that it be better valued.

However, despite the fact that Vellani gave a negative rating to Captain Marveleverything indicates that he has a great relationship with Brie Larsonwho contacted her shortly after her casting was announced on Ms Marvel. These were the words of the actress to Esquire (via The Playlist):

Brie Larson contacted me two days after I got the part. She FaceTimed me for a while and she has been my greatest resource and mentor through this entire process. Despite the fact that he had won an Oscar before, Marvel has completely changed his life.

Ms Marvel arrives on Disney Plus this June 8, and it is expected that at some point he will join the Young Avengers, a group of superheroes that is well known to comic book readers, and that could be about to make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. .

