Iman Vellani comments on her future in the world of cinema after Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellanithe actress who gives life to Kamala Khan in the series of mrs marvel She is new to acting, as this is her first role. Now to the series He only has one episode left to finish., people wonder what will become of the actress after this. Although we know that she will appear in the marvelsa film in which he will star alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, after this, we do not know what else lies ahead for Iman. She commented on this and here we are going to tell you everything.

Don’t leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder: Ending explained and the reason behind the name Gorr is a better villain than Thanos Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals everything that was cut from the film Echo: Daredevil by Charlie Cox and Kinping will be in the series The Hood could be the villain of Ironheart in his Disney Plus series Jaimie Alexander wants a Lady Sif series with Beta Ray Bill

What awaits Iman Vellani after Ms Marvel?

In a recent interview, Iman Vellani commented on his interpretation in mrs marvel. Above all, he was asked if he knew what would become of her in the world of acting after playing this character:

“Nope! She didn’t even know that she could do this. Ms Marvel came out of nowhere and I decided I’m not going to plan my future. I’m just gonna see where life takes me. If it’s indie, great, if it’s Fast And Furious 29, great. I do not know! I’m going with the flow here!“

After this, he commented what can we expect from the series finalesince next week, Disney Plus will broadcast the sixth and final chapter of this Kamala Khan adventure:

“It’s directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed episode one, so a lot of that fun animation and quick Edgar Wright-esque editing will be back. Visually, it’s pretty fun to watch.…”

Everyone expects a cameo from Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the series, because she is Kamala’s idol. But also above all because we know that they will have a story together in the marvelsand a scene in the series could be the beginning of what awaits them in the movie that we will see next year in theaters.

Now, tell us reader, Would you like to continue seeing Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel in the future? we will read you for Twitter and do not forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel Universe.

Source | NME