Iman Vellani is a proud fan and star of ‘Ms. Marvel’

Iman Vellani, who plays leading lady Kamala Khan in the new Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” has a riddle to solve. Now that she’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), should she remove the Marvel posters from her room or should she leave them?

“Brie (Larson) is on my wall and in my phone book. So that’s weird,” Vellani said in a recent interview.

“Ms. Marvel,” which opens Wednesday, is the first professional role for the 19-year-old Vellani. An avid comic book reader, Vellani found out about her audition for the role from her aunt and managed to stay with him.

The first month on set was all about preparation, rehearsing and training for stunts. She had to give up a high school diet of McDonald’s and Oreos to get stronger, but Vellani wasn’t interested in changing her figure too much. “I was 17 years old. Kamala was 16. I wanted her to look like a normal high school girl,” she said.

“My first real day of filming, that was intense,” Vellani recalled. “It was all the stunts I had to do in the actual Captain Marvel costume. The one Brie wears. It was an extremely uncomfortable day. That suit is not made to move. You’re supposed to stand and walk like a mannequin, and it’s made for that. There are too many set pieces and it’s really awkward and the scenes were pretty intense. So I came home with all these bruises and stuff. My mom said, ‘My God, what happened?’ and I told her: ‘I’m a superhero, that’s what happened’”.

In this image provided by Disney+ Iman Vellani in a scene from the series “Ms Marvel”. (AP)

Vellani could be the first Marvel actress who is also a huge fan. She especially loves Robert Downey, Jr. and she proudly states that she has seen “Iron Man” more than the average person.

“They really are a projection of real life and make you feel like you’re a part of something. Isn’t that what we all want? To feel like we belong. And I know it sounds super corny, but for Marvel fans it’s kind of comforting. It is what we know. We can recite everything under the sun in the MCU.”

Sana Amanat, the co-creator of “Ms. Marvel,” she joked that having an actress who is actually a fan has her challenges.

“Sometimes he would pull the producer’s chair next to me and give me a lot of ideas and opinions about the show or the rest of the MCU. And I was like, ‘That’s cool, but I need you to act now,’” he said with a laugh. “Iman brought so much life and love to the character and made the whole process so much easier.”

Vellani was rummaging through a local comic book store when he discovered “Ms. Marvel” and immediately she felt represented in a way that is not common in mainstream media.

“I saw a girl who looked like me. She was Muslim and Pakistani and a superhero fan and I was Muslim and Pakistani and a superhero fan, so she worked out pretty well. I think my favorite part of the comics is that it’s not about her religion. or her culture, or her ethnicity, it’s about a nerd who writes fan fiction, who happens to be Pakistani, and who happens to be Muslim. Those parts of her life motivated her and pushed her as a character. She used her religion as a moral code…she never rejected her culture. It was something that somehow elevated his path.”

One of the things about South Asian culture that Vellani says that “Ms. Marvel” correctly includes is the importance of family. Kamala’s parents and brother figure prominently in the series.

“Showing those close family relationships, showing parents who are alive in the MCU, it’s weird,” Vellani said. “We wanted to hopefully get the wheel turning towards Muslim representation in the media, because there are 2 billion Muslims and South Asians in the world, and we can’t represent every single one of them, but I hope that people find some comfort in the character of Kamala or with her brother or her parents, anyone in her community.”

Vellani is also excited that she has been entrusted with secrets from the MCU.

“It’s an honor to keep those secrets. For some people money is power. For the Marvel fans the knowledge, the secrets, the trailers and everything about the movies that have not been released, I have it. I have that power and I love it.”