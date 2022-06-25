Iman Vellani is surprised by the role of Ms. Marvel in The Marvels

Ms. Marvel introduced the live action version of Kamala Khan, which meant Iman Vellani’s first role in Hollywood, a giant challenge when that role is that of the protagonist. With the sequel to Captain Marvel, which was named The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, we will see her take the next step.

His character is one of the new young characters introduced in this phase 4, along with Kate Bishop or the Maximoof twins. Those who promise to give a lot of play for the future of this universe, possibly forming a team in future projects.

Ms. Marvel will have a very important role in The Marvels

In a recent interview, Iman Vellani talked about her experience in the next MCU movie, The Marvels, and what was surprising for her was the great role she has in the story. At one point, she thought it was a small participation close to what is a cameo, but it will not be.

““It was a night shoot when they were announcing everything on Disney Investor Day. Right before they announced the cast of “The Marvels,” I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson, and I get a text from all of our producers. at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on the screen. I was like, “Thank you.” I had a feeling he was going to be in it, but more as a cameo, not as an actual main character, so that was great.”

I also speak highly of the film’s director, Nia Da Costa, whom I call her ‘favorite human’ right now, showering her with praise. Likewise, she had very good comments about her co-stars, Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson.

“Nia DaCosta is my favorite human. I think she is so talented and caring and thoughtful. She is very much a director of actors. Like her, after getting a shot she wants, she says, “This is yours. Do what you want. Anything”. We haven’t tried it, just do it.” She always gave positive reinforcement, even if she didn’t have grades. She would say, ‘That little thing you did with your hand, I really liked it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh wow. She found out!’ She really cares and checks on you.”

“Brie and Teyonah are the same. Being with them, sharing a screen with them is very empowering. I didn’t want to be the only one continually getting excited about them, so I had to hold back a little bit, because they took it so seriously and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a movie.’

And good reader, What do you think of the role that Ms. Marvel has in The Marvels?

