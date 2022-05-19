Iman Vellani leaves some details about the tone of Ms. Marvel, in addition to a new cover with the superheroine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already kicked off both in Disney Plus like in movie theaters. And it is that this 2022 is going to be intense again for the fans of the House of Ideas.

Moon Knight opened the can on Disney+. The series starring oscar isaac accompanied us for six weeks with their respective episodes every Wednesday.

Nothing more to know the conclusion of the story that supposes the debut of Marc Specter In the MCU, we dive into endless possibilities with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

We’re now having a quiet month before the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its run back on Disney Plus with Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani will get into the skin of Kamala Khanthe Pakistani-American superheroine who has stood out among the juvenile characters in Marvel comics.

the british magazine sfx has shared its spectacular cover with Ms. Marvel as the main character. Notably, the composition has Kamala Khan in a recognizable pose that many comic book fans will recognize.

The young actress has shared some details of the Disney Plus series, as reported by The Direct. Vellani emphasizes that everyone at Marvel is aware that the series will be “too cheesy” at times, but notes that it is a reflection of today’s teenagers.

After Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani has a date with the big screen in The Marvels, the film directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and co-starring with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Teyona Parris (Scarlet Witch and Vision) as Photon.

Ms. Marvel will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on June 8and will accompany us until the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, in July.

What prospects do you have with the next Marvel series? Are you one of those who think that his tone is not for you? Also remember that the first trailer for Sher-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka came out yesterday, with Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters.