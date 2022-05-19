Iman Vellani revealed how Brie Larson helped her during the process of starring in the new Marvel Studios series

Marvel Studios continues to work on his next productions emphasizing punctually in his series. And it is that he already began to promote the series starring Iman Vellani that will tell the story of the teenage superhero kamala khanbetter known as ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Just for that, Marvel Studios A few weeks ago the first trailer was released and the official confirmation of the release date of one of its next series. And it is that the production that will have as protagonist kamala khan will come to Disney+ the next 8 of June.

Now, just a few weeks after its premiere on Disney+, its protagonist Iman Vellani confessed that Brie Larson It helped him a lot during the filming process of this production: “Brie Larson approached me two days after I got the part. We FaceTimed for a while and she has been my greatest resource and mentor throughout this entire process. Despite having won an Oscar beforehand. Marvel has completely changed his life.”

“I made very sure to use her as much as I could, because she made herself available to me. There’s a sense of loneliness that comes with being the only superhero on set. She definitely dealt with that in Captain Marvel. For me, I was the only person in a superhero costume, which is kind of scary. It’s a bit intimidating and you feel insecure. Brie told me she’s been through the same thing. She said: ‘this is normal and you are going to have a lot of pain in your body’”, finished Vellani.

For now the only information we have regarding the plot of “Ms Marvel” is the review that was published a few months ago and indicates that: “Kamala Khan is a girl like any other who lives in New Jersey… Until one fine day she receives an amazing gift. But… Who really is Ms. Marvel? A teenager? A Muslim? An inhuman ? All previous?”.

In addition, it has also been known that the series of kamala khan will have scripts Bisha K. Ali, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (recognized for writing the script for “Bad Boys for Life”) in addition to the award-winning documentary filmmaker Oscar award, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face) and Meera Menon (The Punisher).

It should be remembered that in 2022 there will also be several productions of Marvel Studios, that after the delays caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19They were ordered as follows:

“Ms Marvel” (June 8, 2022)

(June 8, 2022) “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022)

(July 8, 2022) “She-Hulk” (August 17, 2022)

(August 17, 2022) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” (February 17, 2023)

” (February 17, 2023) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) “The Marvel’s” (July 28, 2023)

Furthermore, in phase 4 of the UCM from Marvel Studios has other productions that were released and will be released on the streaming platform Disney+and in which are listed “Wanda Vision” (ended March 5, 2021), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (which ended on April 23), “loki” (which ended on July 14), “What if?” (which ended on October 6), “Hawkeye” (which ended on December 22), “Moon Knight” (which ended this May 4)“Secret Invasion”, “Armor Wars”, In addition to tapes like “Captain America 4” and “Fantastic Four”.