Iman Vellani sees possible a season 2

Ms Marvel has come to an end after six weeks of broadcast. However, the question already exists: will we see Ms. Marvel return for a season 2 of the series? The actress Iman Vellani does not rule it out.

Do not leave without reading it: Ms Marvel: Ending explained – See you at the marvels. What has left us the end of Ms. Marvel? Iman Vellani is surprised by the role of Ms. Marvel in the marvels.

Iman Vellani thinks it would be fun to see a season 2 of Ms Marvel after the marvels

Announced in late 2020, Ms MarvHe finally arrived on Disney + this June after several delays in its launch. The series served as an introduction to Kamala Khan as well as her powers, origins, and community in New Jersey. Thus, after an adventure that has taken her to Pakistan, to the past and to fight against Damage Control, the series has ended this July 13 after broadcasting its 6 episodes on Disney +. However, the truth is that this is definitely not the last we will see of the character.

And it is already more than confirmed that Ms. Marvel will return to star in the film the marvels alongside Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeu. The three will have to make a threat to reveal and that she will be played by Zawe Ashton. Either way, what is yet to be announced is whether Ms. Marvel will return for a season 2 of her series, to which actress Iman Vellani seems very keen:

It would be fun to see Kamala post-the marvels after having fought with his idol. It would be similar to what Spider-Man experienced after having fought with the Avengers in Civil War and go back to being all that of the neighbor and friend.

However, the actress does not confirm anything, so we will have to wait for future Marvel Studios events to find out if the series receives a green light. Although she may not necessarily need a second season to see the character again. The truth is that with so many young characters like Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Ironheart or Wiccan and Speed, rumors do not stop coming out about a possible lineup of Young Avengers, to which Vellani herself also seems excited:

I feel like Marvel could do something like that, right? There must be something. There is a man you have to convince.

At the moment we will have to wait for more announcements for a Young Avengers project because there are plenty of rumors and characters that could form it as well. It’s just a matter of Kevin Feige giving him the go-ahead.

And well reader, would you like to see a season 2 of Ms Marvel? Let us know in the comments.

the marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Source: Stylecaster