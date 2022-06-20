Iman Vellani surprised by her role in The Marvels

In a recent interview, the actress who plays Ms Marvel, Iman Vellanirevealed that he did not realize that his role in the marvels was going to be more than a cameo, while also talking about his time in the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel.

Vellani revealed that she had a feeling she was going to be in the film, but was surprised when she learned she would be a main character.

I was on a night shoot when they announced everything at Disney Investors Day. Right before they announced the cast of The Marvels, I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson, and I get a text from all of our producers saying at the same time that I’m in the movie, and then They announced it on the screen. I was like, “Thank you.” I had a feeling he was going to be in ekka, but more as a cameo, not an actual main character, so that was cool.

Then, the actress highlighted the work of Nia DaCosta, the director of the marvels. Vellani exclaimed that she is her favorite human of all time and that the headmistress was always giving positive reinforcement.

Nia DaCosta is my favorite human. I think she is very talented, caring and considerate. She is very much a director of actors. Like, after getting a shot that she wants, she’s like, ‘This is yours. Do what you want. Anything. We haven’t tried, just do it.’ She always gave positive reinforcement, even though she had nothing to correct. She was like, ‘That little thing you did with your hand, I really liked it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh wow. She noticed’. She really cares and controls you.

She also had love to dole out for Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, joking about having to hold back when talking to her two co-stars.

Brie and Teyonah are the same. Being with them, sharing a screen with them is very empowering. I didn’t want to be the only one continually getting excited about them, so I had to hold back a little bit, because I was taking it so seriously and thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a movie.’

Kamala Khan adores Captain Marvel, and Vellani shares those same feelings towards Brie Larson herself. She went on to share how whenever she had a problem on set, she would text Larson.

She was the sweetest. I was very shy and felt that anything she wanted to ask was stupid, but she didn’t make me feel that way. She has a very warm presence and made our Zoom call intimate, telling me all about her experience. She told me, ‘Seriously, if your mom needs to talk to my mom, we can make that happen. Anything you need’. Every time she had a problem on set, she would text her and she was available to answer my questions, however silly or small.

Vellani’s admiration remained palpable, as she revealed that Larson]wanted to mentally prepare her for the sheer amount of attention of being in a Marvel movie, and hold her hand throughout the process.

She really wanted to be there for me, because even though she’s already an established actress, being at Marvel changed her career forever. The sheer amount of attention you get being a Marvel actor is completely unmatched by anything else in this industry, and she wanted to mentally prepare me for that and hold my hand through the entire process.

As for keeping all of Marvel’s secrets, the star of Ms Marvel he confidently stated how he promised Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that he would never reveal any secrets.

I’m lovin ‘it. Is power. For some people, money and having a business is power. For me, they are the secrets of Marvel. I promised Kevin that I will never reveal any secrets. If it happens, I withdraw.



