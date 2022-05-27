Imaray Ulloa causes a stir wearing a provocative jumpsuit with openings

Imara Ulloa He has left more than a few with their mouths open by wearing an extremely sexy and daring outfit that has caused a stir among his fans.

On her Instagram account, the actress and influencer The Cuban woman published a photo with a spectacular black jumpsuit that reveals, in a very provocative and risque way, the great body she boasts.

In the publication, Imaray proposed a “challenge” to his followers: “I tell you six things about myself and you tell me one about yourself”.

“I am Cuban” and “I live in Miami”, so far nothing that surprised her more than three million followers on the social network that they are aware of your publications.

However, to please the curious, the model shared some of her tastes and preferences: “I like outdoor restaurants, I like summer more than winter, I don’t like to cook but I love to eat.”

The influencer He also shared details of his personality: “I stay away from very serious and bad-tempered people.”

“I like to laugh a lot,” confessed Imaray who, while posing with her heart attack look, showed a seductive smile.

Comments to the post? Hundreds… What else could be expected from a challenge proposed by one of the main influencers Cuban.

“One of me??? What an easy question! I have to see you every day on Instagram, there is no way to spend the day without seeing you !!! ”, replied one of his fans.

“Well, my wife was the one who showed me a video of you the first time… big mistake. I am from Cali and I live in Tampa, one day I invite you to eat, I cook, ”said another at the risk of his wife saying goodbye.

Some were more daring: “I would love to be the surgeon who is with you every day”, referring to to the actress’s boyfriend, Dr. Fabián Fontaine.

just a few days ago Imaray Ulloa celebrated her 32nd birthday with her new partner and, as always, she looked fantastic in the photos of the celebration shared on the networks.

