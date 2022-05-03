Imaray Ulloa welcomes May showing off a great body in a bikini on a yacht

Summer is just around the corner and it is beginning to be noticed on Instagram, where every day that passes and the summer season gets closer, the celebrities They dazzle us with new bikini poses. One of the first to celebrate the arrival of May in this way was Imara Ulloawho counts down the days to celebrate her birthday while turning on the social network with a photo in a bathing suit.

The Cuban actress and influencer welcomed the fifth month of the year with a photo showing off a great body, from a boat, with a two-piece animal print swimsuit.

“May is the month of my birthday. I want to partyyyy every day. Who joins ???”, asked Imaray, who already has more than three million followers on Instagram, at the bottom of the image.

As expected, the comments section is divided between those who point out that, like Imaray, they have a birthday this month and those who comment on how good the bikini looks on them.

It will be on May 19 when the Cuban actress turns 32, an age at which she reaches a great moment on a professional and personal level. While she is succeeding with her social networks and platforms, on a personal level she is happily engaged with the surgeon Fabián Fontaine.

But this is not the only bikinazo with which Imaray has delighted her community of fans, and it is that in recent weeks, the influencer has taken advantage of the good weather in the City of the Sun to start working on this year’s tan and giving herself some other dip.

