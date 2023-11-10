IMD is still growing, now looking for another partner. News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – For more than 30 years, Eye MDs in Parkersburg and Marietta have been treating patients in the Mid-Ohio Valley with new technology and new procedures.

This practice was started in 1992 by Dr. David S. George and Dr. Scott H. Strickler. George grew up in Marietta and Strickler in Williamstown.

The two did not know each other, but had mutual friends in the area. They met during their ophthalmology training residency at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

“When our work was over, we both wanted to return home,” George said. “We said why don’t we set up a practice in Marietta and Parkersburg. “We were two doctors with two locations.”

he was advised to “starting from scratch” It wasn’t going to work, but they did it anyway.

“We started and we got busy very quickly,” George said.

“By 1999, we had to bring in Dr. (Zane P.) Lazarus as our third partner.”

It was the late 1990s when they built the Ambulatory Surgery Center in Belpre and moved into the building they are now in at 418 Grand Park Dr. #315 in Parkersburg.

“We’ve really expanded a lot,” Dr. George said. “We’re really looking for another partner at this point with all our growth over the last few years.”

They are currently talking to potential candidates.

George said of laser-assisted cataract surgery, which is unique to the region, the practice has seen a lot of innovation over the years, a lot of things that were very cutting-edge. They believe they are the only one who has this laser system to perform cataract surgery within 100 miles.

“This is some great technology for the field,” He said. “It is available at only 300 sites nationally.

“We are fortunate to be able to provide this for the community here.”

Recently, the practice has added the light adjustable lens which is an implant they can use for cataract surgery.

“Once it’s in the eye and the eye has healed, we can change the strength of the implant to optimize it.” George said.

The practice’s doctors are appreciative of the support they have received locally.

“We started in 1992 and we have completed 30 years of being here,” George said. “It’s been amazing with the community.

“I never thought we would ever be this busy. I thought we were going to go to a small town and we were just going to do a little practice.

“It has really grown to be one of the largest practices in Ohio and West Virginia.”

Lazar said there have been many firsts at the practice over the years.

“We were the first and only ophthalmology group to offer FEMTO laser-assisted cataract surgery in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” He said. “We were the first to offer LASIK surgery in MOV. “We were the first and only to offer laser assisted eyelid surgery in MOV.”

“We were the first and only one to offer Laser Assisted Blepharoplasty at MOV. We were the first and only one to offer IStent in MOV. “We were the first and only to offer the XEN stent in MOV.”

The practice was the first free standing eye surgery center in the area.

“Our surgeons are the busiest in both West Virginia and Ohio,” Lazer said. “Looking ahead, we plan to grow our practice and add new surgeons over the next few years.”

With two-thirds of their business coming from West Virginia, they attract patients from a large area.

Cataract surgery is still one of the best services with laser surgery, regular implants, multi-focal implants, implants to correct astigmatism and much more. They also perform eyelid surgery with a laser unique to this area.

The practice also performs LASIK surgery, photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma surgery, and more. They have access to retina doctors locally.

Half the practice is surgical and half medical. They treat glaucoma, eye infections, stye, corneal infections, corneal ulcers and more.

“This practice has grown rapidly,” George said. “When we first started I was meeting six people a day. Now I am looking at 60. It’s much busier than before.

Strickler said he is pleased to serve the community and bring new innovations to patients in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the area for the last 30 years,” He said. “I have really enjoyed the opportunity to help improve my patients’ quality of life and get to know them personally during this time.”

The practice performs approximately 4,000 eye surgeries per year and approximately 12,000 office visits per year.

“It’s just too many people,” George said.

A new light adjustable lens was introduced just four to five months ago. Lighting adjustments are done in the office and can be done several times until the patient feels comfortable with them.

“When the patient is happy with their condition, we lock them in for life and there is no change.” George said. “This is very good technology. “I think if I had to take an eye, this is what I would want for mine.”

The lenses are currently only available in places like Columbus and Cleveland.

“This is something that we offer that is very unique,” George said.

With over 30 years of experience, the doctors are highly appreciated by the community.

“It was good,” George said. “We have served here for over 30 years.

“We would like to thank the community for their acceptance and trust in us to perform their eye surgeries.”







