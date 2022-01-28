IMF asks El Salvador to give up Bitcoin

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), institution whose purpose is to promote monetary cooperation between countries, has in the past spoken out against cryptocurrencies, at least as we know them today. More specifically, he has always asked for these to be regulated in a clear and precise manner, otherwise envisaging the destabilization of capital flows. Not surprisingly, then, on January 25, the IMF board finally ruled against El Salvadora nation that has decided to make Bitcoin a legal currency.

In analyzing the situation of the American nation, the IMF did not fail to highlight its concern for yours growing public debt, a debt that has little chance of being supported by a GDP that is instead stagnant. Not that Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, isn’t aware of it. Indeed, in his perspective the institutionalization of blockchain coins is justified precisely by the desire to attract new investments and new businesses locallyto revive job opportunities by making the nation a paradise on earth for companies in the crypto sauce.

However, cryptoconium tends to be more volatile than other currencies – which are better protected by institutions – and the IMF suggests between the lines that El Salvador is embarking on a terribly risky undertaking in order to avoid the traditional and political paths that are asked of him: the implementation of tax reforms, the reduction of crime, lighten bureaucracy, optimize public spending.

A complex situation for Bukele: on the one hand the diplomat has linked his success to the massive adoption of Bitcoin, on the other the nation is asking the Monetary Fund for a loan of 1.3 billion dollars. Finding a compromise is difficult, even more so that El Salvador has established the Chivo, a national digital wallet, and is considering issuing Bitcoin Bond.

By deliberate choice of the local establishment, El Salvador’s accession to cryptofinance has caused particular hype, however it is undeniable that blockchain systems are tying themselves to the finances of different nations, even if they often do so semi-unofficially or even to the the backs of governments. In this sense, there are two major trends: one sees citizens of authoritarian countries trust in crypto to free themselves from banking systems plagued by corruption and inflationthe other has as protagonists the inhabitants of rich and powerful nations, who may not believe too much in Bitcoin, but still prefer to keep that door open too.

At one end of the spectrum we therefore see nations such as Vietnam, India and Nigeria, while on the other side we have the USA, France and Germany. The authorities of the former are trying to actively hinder the development of parallel finance to avoid losing political reins altogether, while the latter are considering whether it is possible to ensure that this parallel finance ends up being contingent on the traditional onewhich in turn would preserve the balance of power.

[di Walter Ferri]