IMF criticizes El Salvador: Bitcoin is not suitable to be legal tender

The International Monetary Fund urges El Salvador to give up Bitcoin as legal tender. The Central American country was the first in the world to legalize Bitcoin as a means of payment for all goods and services last September. On Tuesday 25 January, the executive directors of the IMF, representing the 190 member countries of the fund , highlighted the risks involved in using Bitcoin as legal currency, risks which, the IMF underlines, concern “stability, financial integrity and consumer protection”, as well as fiscal problems.

Fund executives urged Salvadoran authorities “to narrow the scope of the law affecting Bitcoin by removing the status of legal tender” of the cryptocurrency.

The Salvadoran president is a big sponsor of Bitcoin

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele had pushed for Bitcoin to be adopted as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which came after a decision by the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly last June, with the law going into effect in September.

After nearly doubling in value at the end of last year, Bitcoin has plummeted however. Yesterday it was slightly below the value it had on 9 June, the day on which the law in El Salvador was voted.

A contested decision

From the beginning, the Assembly’s decision had been contested, also because many considered that a digital currency created to be outside the control of governments would attract criminal activity. But Bukele had promoted the adoption of Bitcoin as a way for thousands of Salvadorans to avoid money transfer fees when relatives living outside the country sent remittances home. El Salvador’s law required companies with sufficient technological capability. , to accept Bitcoin as payment. Obviously, Bukele has become a darling of cryptocurrency promoters and has since talked about the possibility of issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds – another idea that some IMF directors have expressed concern. Bukele’s office did not comment on the statement from the International Monetary Fund.