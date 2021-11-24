IMF: El Salvador shouldn’t use Bitcoin

The battle between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ed El Salvador, in particular regard the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender.

The insistence of the International Monetary Fund

The IMF has been helping El Salvador with favored loans for some time, as the country is still developing and has had financial problems in the past. Probably the fact that, in theory, El Salvador may have found an alternative does not appeal to these “lenders of last resort”.

In addition, the IMF has long expressed opinions opposed to the adoption of Bitcoin in general, while already in June he had expressed concern over El Salvador’s decision.

Such concerns have so far proved irrelevant, but Bitcoin has only been legal tender in the country for two and a half months.

In June, however, the IMF did not just raise concerns, but its Director of the Department of Communications, Gerry Rice, recalling that last year the Fund granted an emergency loan to the country to help it deal with the health emergency, he actually questioned the disbursement of a new loan.

The tax-free Bitcoin city

The fact is that a few days ago the President of El Salvador even announced the idea of ​​creating one new city virtually tax free, except VAT, thanks to Bitcoin, and that must have increased the IMF’s concerns.

In fact, the next day he posted a declaration with which he reiterates his concerns regarding the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

IMF concerns over Bitcoin’s choice in El Salvador

In the document the IMF writes that medium-term uncertainty regarding issuing sovereign bonds to buy Bitcoin and financing infrastructure investments is very high, and in this he is most likely right, given not only that the value of Bitcoin is volatile but also because there is no certainty that it can grow.

It also raises a question concerning the vigilance, or in fact wondering if the country is able to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

While admitting that digital payment systems like Chivo (the government’s Lightning Network-based Bitcoin wallet) have the potential to make payments more efficient, improve financial inclusion and support growth, the IMF points out risks relating to consumer protection, financial integrity and financial stability due to the high volatility of the real value of Bitcoin.

From the International Monetary Fund they also argue that its use gives rise to contingent tax liabilities, and for this reason they argue that Bitcoin shouldn’t be used as legal tender at all.

On the contrary, they explicitly ask El Salvador to change their laws and the functioning of the Chivo wallet.

The power of the International Monetary Fund

This request has a strong undemocratic aftertaste, and seems to indicate that the Fund assumes it has power over the laws of sovereign countries. On the other hand, it does not appear at all that, at least in theory, the International Monetary Fund has such powers. One could even go so far as to hypothesize that it is trying to acquire them, in a way that is totally alien to common democratic practices.

In light of all this it is really difficult to imagine that the real purpose of the IMF is to help the Salvadorans, while it would seem more likely an ongoing attempt to to use one’s power to even condition the politics of a state which, in theory, should be free from this point of view.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund is not a democratic body, and no people have explicitly authorized it to impose changes to their own laws, or to the laws of other countries. Although formally controlled by the governments of 190 states, in reality its policy is often strongly conditioned by those few states that have strong political and financial power, so much so that it has never had a director who was not European.

The one in progress seems to all intents and purposes one kind of war fought without physical weapons, but with blows of money, between an extremely powerful global financial system, and a small sovereign country in Central America that has decided to try other paths. However risky, if not risky, these roads may be, the country should in effect be free to follow them, even at the cost of losing out.

In other words the International Monetary Fund should not have the power to block the democratic policies of a free country, although in the case of El Salvador doubts have been raised about the effective democracy of its own system of government, so much so that its Democratic Index is not that of a real democracy, but only of a so-called “hybrid regime”.