IMF Warns Against Introducing Bitcoin As Legal Tender By Investing.com

Bitcoin: IMF warns against introducing BTC as legal tender



By Marco Oehrl

Investing.com – Last week, the Central African Republic’s parliament passed a cryptocurrency law that will allow it to be used as legal tender in the future.

Along with El Salvador, it would be the second country in the world to take this step. Opposition parties criticized the government for this decision, as it was made without consulting the country’s central bank.

However, the government seems to be willing to use any means to deal with the poverty of the population. In the UNDP Development Index, the Central African Republic ranks 188th out of 189, and millions of people do not have access to the banking system.

It remains to be seen whether the introduction of a cryptocurrency as legal tender will really improve the lives of the population, since only 557,000 people have access to the Internet, reported Bloomberg.

The IMF also finds the government’s move questionable, but pledged its support in the face of difficulties, saying:

“The introduction of as legal tender in the Central African Republic raises significant legal, transparency, and economic policy issues. IMF staff are supporting regional authorities and Central African Republic authorities to address the issues raised by the new law.”

Bitcoin Price Technical Marks

Bitcoin managed to overcome the 61.8% retracement of $38,815 on the daily close. For a short time, he even managed to break the psychologically important mark of $40,000.

Overall, it looks like an extension of the rally towards the 50% retracement of $40.607 is possible.

If the bears manage to break the support at the 61.8% retracement, losses to the recent low of $37.397 and the 78.6% retracement of $36.265 are possible.