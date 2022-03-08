In addition to the ordinary bank transfer, for several years these forms of money transfer via telematic means have found a wide differentiation, to meet specific needs of account holders, but also of those who are simply equipped with an account / prepaid card with IBAN. The IBAN itself, an alphanumeric code allows you to send and receive money through this tool, now widespread and “encouraged” by governments.

The motivation is simple, dictated above all by reasons of security and traceability of money, so as to reduce tax evasion, money laundering and illegal work.

Immediate bank transfer scam alert: this is what is happening

Since 2017 in Europe, all countries that are part of the SEPA area have started to adopt a new form of credit transfer, namely that instantwhich as easily understood is significantly faster in its completion.

The instant transfer, which is gradually becoming available for an increasing number of credit institutions, even if it has a slightly higher cost than the traditional transfer, which instead has a longer time frame, even if the SEPA variant, ie the transfer ” classic ”has seen the timing reduced compared to a few years ago.

It remains a form of bank transfer which is theoretically unsuitable for a type of transaction related to buying and selling, but it is still used frequently on the web. Numerous scams have been reported by people who have put items up for sale, asking for an advance payment by bank transfer, urging the counterparty to use the instant one to shorten the time. However, in many cases the alleged seller, after having collected the sum, simply did not send anything. The instant transfer is not revocable, unlike the traditional one, precisely because of its “immediate” nature. This is why it must be used exclusively for passing money through trusted people, otherwise the risk of being deceived is quite high.