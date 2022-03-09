Immediate transfer without renewal | Eighty million for Juve and Inter

Possible immediate sale without renewal by the summer, 80 million are needed for Juventus or Inter

Juventus and Inter keep their attention on the talent of the Lazio. For Milinkovic-Savic in the last few hours the rumors about PSG have reappeared, corroborated by his romantic trip to Paris, but the two Italians remain at the window ready to evaluate the decisive thrust.

The player has the contract expiring in 2024 and next summer it will be divided between the hypothesis of renewal or goodbye for very high amounts. President Lotito, confirms ‘Il Tempo’, values ​​it 100 million euros but with the pandemic and the economic crisis the price has dropped to around 80 million. These would be crucial days to understand the attitude of Milinkovic-Savic, which earns 4 million euros. There Juventus Of Merrycontinues the newspaper, could attempt the lunge without great financial resources by offering technical counterparts that have never been liked by the Lazio managers, who also deal with the interest of theInter Of Inzaghi.

The player’s agent at this time would be around theEurope to understand the real intentions of the buyers. The true passion of the midfielder, who Sarri would like to hold back, remains the real Madrid.

In the past, however, the Manchester Unitedwhich will lose Pogba at maturity, and the PSG Of Leonardo, who has been a fan of hers for years. Faced with a suitable proposal, even if reluctantly, Lotito would let him leave.

Decisive could be the opinion of the player himself who, having reached the age of 27, may have the legitimate aspiration to try the adventure in a great European one. There Champions League in fact it seems the right stage to show off its great qualities.