immediately after closing the connection … – Libero Quotidiano





Andrea Morigi December 13, 2021

When Joe Biden he played the 111 States office at the Democracy Summit, the two days that ended Friday on human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms, he did not imagine that, as soon as the telematic connection was terminated, the president of the United States of America himself would have to sit down on the schoolchildren’s desk. Since yesterday, the rest of the world has been teaching him. Starting from Turkey, deployed for fifty years on the western front and anti-communist only thanks to a series of military dictatorships. Then they took power i Muslim Brothers, but in Washington they trusted them too. Until the other day, when the White House didn’t invite them. And they, out of spite, took it out on American platforms. A “threat to democracy”, the Turkish president defines them Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which lashes out against social media and promises to “protect” the Turks from “lies and disinformation”. “Initially described as a symbol of freedom, social media has become a major source of threat to democracy today,” the Turkish president said in a video message at a conference in Istanbul. And, reports Hurriyet, he insisted: “We try to protect our population, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, from lies and disinformation.” All, he claimed, “without violating the right of our citizens to receive accurate and impartial information”. For Erdogan, reports the Anadolu agency, “it is important to inform public opinion and fight disinformation and propaganda within the framework of the truth” and “no one, no company can be above the law”. It is not the ideal key to understanding why 18 journalists are currently being held in the Ankara regime’s prisons, as reported in the annual report of the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ).





MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS – Worse still, the China, which is confirmed for the third consecutive year as the first country in the ranking with 50 journalists arrested since the beginning of 2021. Yet Biden has succeeded in the enterprise of being taught the rules of civil coexistence even by the communist regime in Beijing. With his initiative he managed to provoke a lengthy statement posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and attributed to a spokesman for the diplomacy of the Asian giant, excluded from the Democracy Summit. “Democracy has become a” weapon of mass destruction “used by the United States for interference in the affairs of other countries”, reads the document which, in a climate of tensions with Washington, accuses the United States of “imposing for some time their political system and their values ​​to others, pushing for so-called “democratic reforms”, abusing unilateral sanctions and instigating “color revolutions” which have had disastrous consequences ». For Beijing’s diplomacy, “democracy an instrument and a weapon” has been made and the United States is accused of wanting to “incite division and confrontation”. The three-point statement argues among the high that “US-style democracy” is “full of problems”, that “a country’s path to democracy” should not be “imposed from the outside” but “chosen by its population “. “We should – concludes the text – reject and firmly oppose all forms of pseudo-democratic and undemocratic practices”.





HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATED – Last Saturday, the Asian giant anticipated the summit with a White Paper entitled China: Democracy that Works. The Beijing cultural offensive is actually short-legged. For two days, the United States has passed sanctions against two leaders of the Chinese province of Xinjiang and against the company SenseTime which has developed facial recognition software used as a surveillance tool by the police. For the US, they are all responsible for human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghur minority in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. According to the US Treasury, “more than one million Uighurs and members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities have been detained in Xinjiang” under the leadership of Erken Tuniyaz, current president of this autonomous region, and his predecessor Shohrat Zakir. Chinese Communist totalitarianism is well understood.



