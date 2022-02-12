immediately! Are you there too?

Sharpen your weapons for the fight against tax evasion, the tax authorities are preparing for the squeeze. Controls in series with the aim of zeroing the slopes within the year.

Objective 2 and a half billion. The Draghi government has set the figure it intends to reach by the end of 2022, recovering what has so far been subtracted from the tax authorities by tax evasion.

The mission declared at the beginning of the mandate comes to life more than ever. After the tightening of controls, the new cash limits and the crackdown on untraceable payments, the executive is preparing a further move that will go to create a keyhole directly on the current accounts of Italians. The Revenue Agency will be entrusted with the task of sending nearly 3 million letters to taxpayers deemed to be in arrears, who will be granted active repentance or simply the payment of what is due and not paid. By the end of 2022, the goal would be to put at least 10 billion euros in state coffers. A fixed figure that Draghi has every intention of reaching.

The strategy is clear: to equip control and collection bodies with the right technological tools to compare data, quickly identify debtors and collect just as quickly, cor to settle the accounts and redeploy resources. In this sense, technology will intervene decisively, making a double database available to those who control it, useful for comparing the data in possession and those declared to identify any inconsistent situations.

Flat rates and contributions, last call: the discount is likely to skip

Tax, how the new controls will work

In short, the tax authorities are preparing to get serious. The new agile mechanism will be implemented in a convergent way by the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza, which could be called into question for any further investigations. The goal is to streamline control procedures more and more, using not one but two databases containing citizens’ financial and contributory information. All in compliance with privacy rights, as specifically requested by the Guarantor. The idea is to induce taxpayers to spontaneously settle the outstanding payments, carefully selecting which of them are actually in payment deficit, so as to reduce possible errors to a flicker. A series of oversights that, in recent years, have cost time and money.

The tax authorities can also check the money we have at home, but how does it do it?

The electronic invoicing system (also imposed on flat rates) will also come to the aid of the tax authorities. The digitization of declarative systems will be fundamental in the fight against tax evasion, even if it will not be the only tool used. Another element, in fact, will be sought in the drafts of the registers and liquidations, valid for about 2 million VAT numbers. This does not detract from that the usual monitoring systems they will remain more active than ever. And by December, at least 100,000 checks will arrive between the Revenue Agency and Fiamme Gialle, aimed at identifying fraud and any illegal use of tax credits. The same goes for the incentives, as has already happened for some concessions. The war on tax evasion has begun.