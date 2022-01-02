“Immediately obligatory to work or the hospitals will not hold up”

For Professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Ministry of Health, there is no doubt: we must rapidly reduce the number of not vaccinated which risk, in a much more marked way than vaccinated, ending in hospital in case of infection. It serves the Super green pass on all posts of workotherwise the wards will not withstand the shock wave. From the front line, Professor Massimo Andreoni, Head of Infectious Diseases of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, warns: “Attention, it is wrong to believe that everything will be simpler because with the spread of Omicron the percentage of hospitalizations could decrease. In the face of the absolute numbers of infections as high as those of the last few days, even a small percentage will overwhelm the hospitals. Any intervention that reduces the share of unvaccinated people is useful. It also serves to protect them ».

Super Green pass mandatory at work, the Cdm decides on 5/1

Omicron, for those who have already taken the third dose, the risk of hospitalization is almost zero

Voltage

The other day, at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, the tension related to no vax patients exploded: an unvaccinated eighty-year-old refused treatment, starting with assisted breathing, unfortunately she died. The son, also no vax, attacked a doctor. «By now – Andreoni spreads his arms – it is difficult to understand how to behave with these people who first say no to the vaccine, then ask us for help but do not want treatment. And in the meantime, all over Italy hospitals must reorganize, increase the places for Covid patients, subtracting resources from other patients “.

Also yesterday 141 thousand infections were added. Let’s start with a fact: in the last week the number of positive people has gone from 500 thousand to over one million. We have half a million more Italians infected. The hospitalization rate is around 2 per cent, if this growth is confirmed next week (but it is possible that there will be a further increase, given that yesterday the positive rate of tampons was 13 per cent), they will be added in January another 10,000 hospitalizations. Of course, some of those who are in hospital today will be discharged (and unfortunately there will also be a share of deaths, yesterday there were 111), but in any case the hospitals risk paralysis. Already in the last week we have gone from 9,963 to 12,562 Covid patients in Italy. And it should always be remembered that the number of hospitalizations increases later than that of infections. «Much of Italy – observes Professor Ricciardi – will end up in the orange zone if we don’t do something. I’m not talking about new closures, you still have to rely on the color system. I say that it is urgent to increase the number of people who have received the third dose but also to reduce those who are not protected. Young people and children must be vaccinated, of course. But there is no doubt that a crucial step will be the Super green pass for work. Look, in hospitals we have a good margin of seal, however, expected that we implement all the measures to contain the virus. There must be a premise that to work you need to be vaccinated or be cured, a tampon that is not always reliable is not enough, otherwise our national health system will suffer. If we do this, we can be optimistic: we will be able to bypass the winter. Many political forces have understood this ».

Debate

This instrument is on the agenda of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, but the majority is not compact. In fact, it will be the last move to enforce a de facto “unvaccinated lockdown” (or more correctly the “unvaccinated restrictions”) as Austria and Germany have already done. “And there he gave excellent results,” says Ricciardi. Those who are against the Green Pass object: even vaccinated people can become infected and infect. «With this pandemic wave, an unvaccinated person will surely become infected. The unvaccinated are those who go to hospital in a higher percentage than the number. What we forget – continues Ricciardi – is that today we have two pandemics. That of the vaccinated is, from a clinical point of view, more sustainable, generally the disease is little more than a cold. There is a second pandemic of the unvaccinated who, unfortunately, with an unacceptable percentage, go to hospital and die ». Today both Delta and Omicron are racing. «But slowly – Ricciardi replies – Omicron will become dominant as has happened in other countries. From a certain point of view it is good, because having a less severe dominant variant is good. This does not mean that public health problems will remain. I expect the peak will be within this month and there will be a descent in February ».