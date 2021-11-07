Immediately retired: how much is really lost on the check

The return to pure contributions so desired by Mario Draghi will result in maintaining the possibility of anticipating the exit from work by choosing to sacrifice approximately one fifth of the pension allowance.

While the clash with the trade unions is still open, and at least for 2022 those who are in a mixed pension scheme will be able to take advantage of the so-called Quota 102, as explained by “Il Giornale”, an extension to all of the “Woman Option” is hypothesized.

This flexibility out of the world of work, renamed “Option all“, it could be done before the age of 67, but it would entail, as already experienced by the workers who have benefited from the Woman Option, a recalculation of the allowance. This would be carried out only on the basis of the contributions paid, therefore not taking into account the salary years prior to 1996 (those before the Dini reform), which instead increase the allowance precisely because they are drawn up on the basis of the last salaries.

The simulation

The simulation made by smileconomy for Republic he explains what would happen to three workers born in 1959 with a net monthly income of 1500 euros who, turning 63 in 2022, find themselves in the possibility of anticipating their exit by 4 years and therefore accessing “Option all”.

The first case examined is that of a citizen “wedged” between the Quotas: with 62 years of age but with only 37 contributions, he would not be able to access Quota 100 for just one year. In 2022 he would reach 63 years of age and 38 of contributions, but, since Quota 102 is in force, he would have to wait until he is 64 years old. In the event that the hypothetical All Option was already operational, the worker would have the possibility to retire immediately, seeing his / her own severely curtailed check, which would plummet from 1181 euros per month (those expected at the age of 67) to just 934, with a loss of 21%.

The second hypothesized case is that of a 63-year-old citizen with 35 years of contributions: if he decided to give up his job he would give up 20% of the allowance, going from 1094 euros per month to 872. The third example is the one in which smileconomy examines the case of a worker who has accumulated only 20 years of contributions, ten in salary (before the 1995 Dini reform) and ten from 1996 onwards. It can be, for example, a taxpayer who worked partly illegally or was precarious for many years. If he decides to retire upon reaching the age of 63 he would lose 27% of the check, collecting only 579 euros per month instead of 794.