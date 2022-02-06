immediately super-Osimhen! Lobotka dominates, Insigne never in the game

Ospina 6.5 – The Venezia is not seen very much, but in any case it is ready with a couple of saves and for the rest some attempts to exit from below, not without risk.





By Lorenzo 6.5 – It is confirmed on excellent levels, not only in keeping defensively but also in accompanying the action. In the first half the only ideas of Napoli come almost all from its overlapping, sometimes many internal.





Rrahmani 6.5 – Precise, careful, often even in advance when Napoli besieges half the pitch and Venezia sparacchia on the tip. Well under construction, even if the Venice is not always high pressure.





Juan Jesus 6.5 – It is put on only once, but it actually seems to suffer a blow to the face. For the rest he is reactive in advance and in the end he somehow manages to counter the header at the end.





Mario Rui 6 – Several inaccuracies and little push, giving more amplitude to the left. Not a great match, also conditioned by an avoidable yellow, but all in all he does not lose his temper in the final.





Lobotka 7 – The best probably along with Osimhen. He manages 95 balls with 94% accuracy, often under pressure in the central Venice traffic, but never losing his temper, often knocking out opponents and even saving a goal scored on the goal line. In the final Spalletti keeps him on the pitch, even when Venezia is stuffed with spikes, but he holds on, recovers a lot of balls and starts the action of doubling.





Fabian 6 – Not at his recent levels. A few mistakes too many, but he still closes with 92% accuracy on 104 touches, often horizontal, however, unloading the responsibilities on the outsiders because in the center he finds himself facing a real wall.





Politano 6 – Not a great match, combining little technically and in one-on-one, but unlike Insigne he redeems himself with the play on the goal: he has the merit of brushing the assist for Osimhen’s header. He also spends a lot in non-possession and Spalletti calls him back (from 78 ‘ Elmas sv)





Zielinski 6 – Venice takes him as a man, the order is not to let him get the ball between the lines or at most to follow him to anticipate him. Often forced to vary, he combines more externally. He has the opportunity on Politano’s discharge, but with his left he kicks high (from 88 ‘ Ghoulam sv)





Insigne 5.5 – It becomes very central, but ends up in traffic with Venice closing the gates centrally. He finds himself in many physical duels, which he clearly loses, and technically tries to play safely but the backwards passes lead the opponents to immediately raise the pressure (from 78 ‘ Mertens sv)





Osimhen 7 – He returns to the owner and is immediately decisive. He takes the elevator and heads the ball almost gently to the far corner, capitalizing on one of the few offensive spurts of the team so far. He does not have 90 minutes after the long absence, but he does not spare himself as long as he is standing (from 88 ‘ Petagna 6.5 – He holds a few balls in the moment of maximum thrust of Venezia, then on the final counterattack follows the rebound and signs the 2-0)