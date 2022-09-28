News

“Immediately”: The United States asks its citizens to leave Russia

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Moscow – The Embassy of the United States in Russia asked its citizens to leave this country “immediately”, according to a statement published on the website of the diplomatic legation.

“US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing in or traveling (now) to Russia should leave the country immediately while there are limited business travel options.”says the note.

The statement recalls that on September 21 the Russian authorities declared a partial military mobilization to reinforce their forces deployed in Ukraine.

“Russia could refuse to recognize the US citizenship of dual nationals, prevent them from accessing US consular assistance, prohibit their departure from Russia, and call up those with both passports,” states the statement.

It also adds that currently the options to leave Russia are “extremely limited” and often not available if you do not book well in advance.

“Land routes for cars and buses are still open”, keep going.

Therefore, Americans who decide to leave Russia should do so “as soon as possible.”

The diplomatic mission warns that it has “great limitations” to assist its citizens, in addition to the fact that the possibilities of leaving the country may be “further reduced” at any time.

The declared mobilization in Russia has already caused the exodus of a large number of men of military age who refuse to fight in Ukraine and have chosen to flee the country to Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Finland.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Suspend search for two missing women in sinkhole and family asks for help

22 mins ago

Zelensky argues that Russia is trying to delay its failure in the war

33 mins ago

China, a rising power that does not fall in love | International

44 mins ago

Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo donates $10 million for immediate aid to homes affected by Hurricane Fiona

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button