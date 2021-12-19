immediately tobogganing and alpine skiing – OA Sport

FOLLOW LIVE ON OA SPORT WITH ONE CLICK

WINTER SPORTS PROGRAM 19 DECEMBER

Hello and welcome to the textual live stream of winter sports today, Sunday 19th December 2021. The World Cup races will be staged for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country, jump and combined), ski touring, freestyle, sledding, bobsleigh and biathlon.

There will also be the IBU Cup of biathlon.

OA Sport offers you the direct live text of winter sports: all the results of the today, Sunday 19 December 2021, with the news in real time, minute by minute, so as not to really miss anything. Let’s start at 09.30 with sledding, downhill skiing and cross-country skiing.

ALPINE SKIING In just under half an hour the first giant slalom in Val Badia will start, valid for the 2021-2022 Men’s World Cup

ALPINE SKIING – The Alpine Ski World Cup changes its valley moving from Val Gardena to Alta Badia, in particular to La Villa, for the third race of the season between the wide doors on the legendary Gran Risa, now a super classic of the white circuit

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Composition of the first women’s semifinal:

Sweden I (Sundling-Dahlqvist); Russia I (Matsokina-Nepryaeva); Norway I (Skistad-Myhrvold); Czech Republic I (Hyncicova / Janatova), Switzerland I (Fischer / Van der Graaff), Germany I (Winkler / Rydzek), Sweden II (Solin / Lundgren), Finland I (Kahara / Joensuu), USA II (Swirbul / Halvorsen) , Belarus (Kirillova / Karaliova), Ukraine I / Krol / Olekh), Estonia I (Pulles / Kaasiku), Croatia (Malec / Hadzic), Poland II (Berezecka / Kaleta).

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Composition of the second women’s semifinal:

USA I (Diggins / Kern), Slovenia I (Urevc / Lampic), Norway II (Smedaas / Myhre), Germany II (Gimmler / Krehl), Italy (Laurent / Monsorno), France (Dolci / Quintin), Kazakhstan / Shalygina / Shuryga), Ukraine II (Antsybor / Kaminska), Russia II (Grukhvina / Faleeva), Poland I (Kaleta / Skinder), Finland II (Book / Alakoski), Czech Republic II (Holikova / Antosova), Estonia II (Kaasiku / Kaasik ), Slovenia II (Mali / Mandeljc).

ALPINE SKIING – Today’s will be the third giant of the season and the impression is that the battle between the Cup leader, the Swiss Odermatt, and the Cup holder, the French Pinturault, will be repeated. Among the big favorites of the day are the Slovenian Kranjec, the Croatian Zubcic, the French Faivre, while from the rear Feller, Brennsteiner and Braathen could do very well

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – As you can see, the first semifinal appears slightly more demanding than the second, which could result in faster times and, therefore, for consequent difficulties in the second in a blue key given the need to keep the time within limits. of repechage.

ALPINE SKIING – There are eight blues at the start. The most awaited is Luca De Aliprandini who aims to repeat himself or even to do better than the fourth place obtained in Val d’Isere which has confirmed the growth in condition and quality of his skiing

ALPINE SKIING – These are the starting bibs for the Azzurri: De Aliprandini 7, Borsotti 22, Tonetti 24, Maurberger 38, Hofer 42, Zingerle 44, Franzoni 46, Della Vite 50

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Composition of the first men’s semifinal:

Italy I (De Fabiani / Pellegrino), Norway I (Skar / Taugboel), Svwezia I (Haeggstroem / Grate), Norway II (Larsen / E. Northug), France II (Chautemps / Jay), USA I (Bolger / Schoonmaker) , Finland I (Haarala / Vuorinen), Russia II (Filimonov / Nazarov), Czech Republic II (Kalivoda / Pechousek), Austria (Foetinger / Moser), Spain (Izquierdo-Bernier / Pueyo), Poland (Starega / Bury), Finland II (Moilanen / Suhonen), Estonia II (Dremliuga / Himma), Ukraine II (Drahun / Lisohor), Estonia I (Koll / Kilp), Hungary (Konya / Lagler), Slovakia (Cenek / Tilesch).

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Composition of the second men’s semifinal:

France I (Jouve / Chanavat), Russia I (Bolshunov / Retivykh), Sweden II (Berglund / Svensson), Great Britain (Clugnet / Young), Kazakhstan / Velichko / Pukhkalo), Czech Republic I (Seller / Novak), Switzerland ( Hediger / Grond), USA II (Jager / Hanneman), Canada (Kennedy / Ritchie), Germany I (Bing / Sossau), Italy II (Hellweger / Mocellini), Slovenia I (Crv / Simenc), Ukraine I (Krasovskyi / Perekhoda ), Belarus (Shpuntau / Voranau), Australia (Bellingham / de Campo), Slovenia II (Gros / Lampic), Germany II (Kastner / Stoelben), Lithuania (Strolia / Vaiciulis).

ALPINE SKIING – The first heat will be traced by the Slovenian coach Klemen Bergant, the second by that of the French Kevin Page

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Clouds are always present in Dresden, when the first women’s semi-final is about to start. Temperature slightly above 5 degrees, humidity 88%.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – The first women’s semifinal is ready to go, the only one in which there is no trace of Italy.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – And the long morning of the Dresden sprint teams begins!

ALPINE SKIING – Nice performance by the French Pinturault who is well timed and closes his heat with a time of 1’12 ″ 32. Now Faivre

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – The changes take place at the end of each lap, so that, in fact, one of the two engaged does the odd fractions and the other the even ones.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Up to now no real difficulties, after the first two laps. Command the usual notes: Russia, Norway, Sweden.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Even Finland is not giving up, however, and in the high areas you can also see Belarus.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – First forcing quite serious in a Russian key, brought by Nepryaeva, and that is enough to skim the group from less quoted pairs.

ALPINE SKIING – Faivre closes its test with a very clear advantage of 67 cents over Pinturault

ALPINE SKIING – Colorless test of the Swiss Meillard who ends his race at 1 ″ 22 from Faivre who has played a great performance

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Halfway through the race, Russia and the two Swedish formations remain ahead, and these should be the ones to play for the first two positions even if they bring an interesting group with them.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – There are still ten to be part of the first group, enclosed up to two seconds late by the Czech Republic I.

ALPINE SKIING – Kranjec also fails to keep up with the French and enters third place 83 hundredths late

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – The group begins to lengthen at the eighth change (start of the ninth lap), Jonna Sundling maintains a good pace waiting for Dahlqvist to then do his.

ALPINE SKIING – Great test of the Swiss Odermatt who remains very close to Faivre and closes in second place with only 2 hundredths of a delay from Faivre

ALPINE SKIING – Bravissimo de Aliprandini in the second part. He keeps up with the pace of the very first and enters third place with a delay of 53 cents

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Dahlqvist still doesn’t force, but he keeps Lundgren and Nepryaeva behind him on the eve of the last and fiery two laps.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Sundling force and skim the group a little, there is separation between the first five-six and the others! And we are close to the last lap.

ALPINE SKIING – Thickness test also for the Swiss Caviezel who recovers in the final and enters sixth place with 71 cents

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Here is the last lap with Dahlqvist who goes all the way followed by Lundgren and Myhrvold!

ALPINE SKIING – Colorless performance of the Norwegian Braathen which accumulates 1 ″ 27 of delay which means ninth place

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Sweden I-Russia I-Norway I: this is the order of arrival! 16’01 ″ 5 for the Swedes, nine tenths for the Russians, and these are the first two to directly qualify for the final.

ALPINE SKIING – A long delay in the final for the French Favrot who closes with a heavy delay, 1 ″ 42 which puts him in tenth position

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – Norway I with 16’02 ″ 56 and Finland I in 16’02 ″ 64 also go to the final, Sweden II 16’02 ″ 65, Switzerland I 16’03 ″ 27 the first two repechage times.

ALPINE SKIING – Schwarz still pays for his imperfect physical condition and plays a fair race only in the final part: he is eleventh at 1 ″ 59

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING – There are then 16’03 ″ 67 of Germany I and 16’04 ″ 28 of USA II, then 16’05 ″ 30 of Czech Republic I and 16’07 ″ 79 of Estonia I. Outside Belarus, Croatia, Ukraine I and Poland II.