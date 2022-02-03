immediately Vlahovic and Zakaria with Verona

Denis immediately Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic in the field with the Verona . Maximilian Merry he will decide on Saturday, after training on the eve of the match, but the temptation is strong. More than an exception to the rule and cheerful habits – the technician likes to insert new purchases gradually – the choice could be almost obligatory. Especially in the middle of the field, the Juventus coach will not have too many options available. Sunday Manuel Locatelli will be disqualified and the wildcard Federico Bernardeschi it is not available for muscle fatigue. Rodrigo Bentancur just moved to the Tottenham together with Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey , on the sidelines for some time, has restarted from Glasgow Rangers , while Weston McKennie he will only come back from his commitments with the US national team tomorrow.

Only three “fresh” players for Allegri

For all these reasons, Allegri will only be able to count on three “fresh” players: Arthur, Adrien Rabiot and the new purchase Zakaria. And the three, including the former Borussia Mönchengladbach, could give birth to a four-man midfield, complemented by Juan’s advancement Cuadrado. The 25-year-old Swiss international has just arrived, but his physicality could be much more than useful in a tough game with many duels like the one against Igor’s team. Tudor. “I’m ready to play right away,” said Zakaria during yesterday’s press conference.

