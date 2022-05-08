Immerse your face in ice water, Jennifer Aniston’s trick

The benefits of ice on the face have long been known, from activating circulation to reducing dark circles. Undoubtedly, It brings many benefits to the skin. Now, a new technique that celebrities are implementing related to this ingredient, consists of immersing the face in ice water. The trend of wiping ice directly over the face has changed and this new trick was recently revealed by Jennifer Aniston in an interview for US Vogue We will explain how to do it.

Aniston explains that this homemade trick brings many benefits to the skin, such as injecting extra energy into your face. He points out that “It’s an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do,” who was an American film and television actress who won an Oscar in 1945.

At 53 years old, the celebrity continues to show off incredible, smooth and luminous skin, Therefore, we will tell you about this trick that he recently shared, whose main advantage is that it is very easy to do.

How to perform this new technique?

As the title mentionsto perform this technique we only have to submerge the face in ice water. In a bowl add water and some ice cubes. When it starts to thaw, submerge your face in the container for a few seconds. You can repeat the procedure as many times as your face can stand, but the first few times avoid doing it so often, because your face is not used to it.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she wets her skin around 25 times, “It just wakes up your skin.” It has been discovered that It is better to use this technique than to apply the ice directly to the face. It can cause irritation and even minor burns. However, the tip of the actress lowers the ice in the form of water, which allows you to obtain the benefits of cold, avoiding contraindications.

Dr. Chadya Ghanman, a specialist in Aesthetic Medicine in Venezuela, reveals that this technique is also known as “Thermal Shock”, which helps us to look radiant, soft and clean skin. She shared a video on her social networks of how to do it and even then apply the aloe vera gel for 20 minutes and remove it for better results. Do you dare to try?

Benefits

1.- Reduces the size of the pores

This technique allows the construction of blood vessels in the face to occur, reducing the size of the pores of the skin in this area.

2.- Firms the skin

Immersing the face in ice water allows a natural lifting effect to be obtained, this is due to the fact that it improves facial circulation. The cold is characterized by firming the skin and even to attenuate the signs of aging.

3.- Reduces swelling

We can especially observe this benefit in the area of ​​dark circles, an advantage that was even obtained by applying ice directly to the face. Reduce facial swelling by applying this trick.

4.- Provides luminosity

Then your face is subjected to this temperature, the results it brings to the interior of the skin, such as firming and reducing inflammation, will be reflected in luminous skin. In addition, Dr. Chadya Ghanman assures that it is ideal to perform before make up.

Add this new technique to your skin care routine and you will notice the great results. Go ahead and show off flawless skin by following Jennifer Aniston’s trick.

