Immigrant attacked and burned alive by the crowd





Crowd protests against the Sri Lankan immigrant – Ansa

He aroused emotion and condemned the killing in Sialkot, a city of Pakistani Punjab, of the foreign manager of a factory who was attacked and burned alive on Friday morning after rumors spread that he had torn up some posters of Islam. “With the name of Mohammed”. The videos taken by the cameras surveillance cameras, which investigators are viewing, show hundreds of individuals gathering around the office of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan citizen, launching slogans before the attack and the burning filmed by many of those present. At least 120 suspects have been arrested, including the main suspect.

The killing of Kumara reminded the population of Sialkot, an important production center for export goods, a reminder of the lynching on August 15, 2010 of the young brothers Muneeb and Mughees Bhutt, referred to as members of a gang. Then the crime, which took place in the presence of policemen who had not intervened, was filmed and broadcast online, causing a wave of indignation. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of a “horrific attack by do-it-yourself executioners”, pointing to Friday as “a day of shame for Pakistan”. “I am supervising the investigations and there must be no doubt that all those responsible will be punished with the greatest severity allowed by law,” he stressed.

The arrests after the lynching in Sialkot – Ansa

Along the same lines, a message from the Pakistani security services, who also communicated as the chief of staff of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed full support for the civil administration to bring about the arrest of those responsible for this “heinous crime”. Faced with the unity of purpose between the government, the judiciary and the armed forces, even Islamic movements and parties, ended up – such as Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan which denied any responsibility – in the crosshairs for the continuous emphasis placed on defense against blasphemy and for denial to the bitter end of any modification of the articles of the penal code that define this offense applied in an arbitrary and often lethal way, joined the sentence.

Speaking to the media a few hours after the crime, the Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Interreligious Harmony of Punjab, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, condemned the lynching “in the name of the ulama”, speaking of “disfigurement against Islam” and a “barbaric act”.

Yesterday, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, asked his Pakistani counterpart to identify those responsible and said he was confident that Khan “will keep his commitment to bring all those involved to justice”. The Sri Lankan foreign director did the same, Gamini Lakshman Peiris, speaking on the phone with colleague Shah Mahmood Qureshi.