Immigrant Newly Arrived in the US Shot to Death After Fight at New York’s Dunkin’ Donuts: Hispanic Teen Arrested

Santiana Rodríguez, a young woman just 18 years old, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting of Jamaican immigrant Stephaun Stewart after an argument at a Dunkin’ Donuts store in the Bronx, last month.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter for the shooting in broad daylight March 18 on Holland Avenue near East 212th Street, police said.

At first it was thought that Stewart (24) had been the victim of a scene of jealousy when a woman allegedly complained to her boyfriend that he had been too close to her in line

NYPD could not confirm yesterday who pulled the trigger, he said New York Post. But authorities confirmed that Stewart and a friend got into an argument with Rodriguez after she cut the line at the donut shop.

“She He told them to back off because they probably had COVID.” said a police source. Stewart and his friend left the store, but the young woman followed them. Surveillance video caught her making a call shortly after.

The suspect then encountered a man, possibly her unidentified boyfriend, believed to be between 17 and 25 years old, and he had another confrontation with Stewart, police said.

During that confrontation, the alleged boyfriends “mentioned something about getting a gun” before the man entered a building. Stewart and his friend then split up and went in different directions. NYPD believes Stewart was shot to death sometime after that.

The victim, who arrived in the US in December 2021, he was shot in the torso and rushed to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other suspect has not been arrested. Anyone with information should call. at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.