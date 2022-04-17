Immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border soar to 221,000 in March, the highest number since 2000 | Univision Immigration News

The number of undocumented immigrants who have crossed the southern border of the United States It skyrocketed during the past month of March reaching record levels not seen since 2000, according to figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP, in English).
According to the data, last month processed 221,303 immigrantswhich surpassed the previous peak under the Biden administration in July 2021, when US officials recorded 213,593 encounters with migrants.
These numbers could be the preamble to what the end of border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic could mean.
Nearly 210,000 of the migrant encounters last month were recorded by the Border Patrol. The last time Border Patrol monthly apprehensions were higher was in March 2000, when the agency reported 220,063 immigrant arrests, according to historical CBP data.
The surge in arrivals at the border comes as the Biden administration prepares to scrap Title 42 rules, which have allowed authorities promptly expel migrants without processing their asylum claims on public health grounds due to covid-19. The policy, first instituted under the Trump administration, is set to expire on May 23.
In the month of March alone, immigration authorities carried out 109,549 removals under Title 42, which represents nearly 50% of all migrant apprehensions.
Migrant families traveling with minor children who are not prosecuted under Title 42 are generally released with court notices, sometimes with tracking devices such as ankle monitors. Most of the unaccompanied children, who are exempt from Title 42, are transferred to government shelters.
The end of this measure has generated rejection by Democrats and Republicans. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Texas would take several steps in response to the end of asylum restrictions, which is expected to lead to a surge in immigrants.
Abbott has also chartered buses to send immigrants to Washington DC. The governor blames the government for the crisis that exists on the border with Mexico and assures that the majority of immigrants who are admitted within the framework of due process are criminals.
Accidents involving immigrants at the border are on the rise
The increase in crossings has also led to a greater number of migrant accidents at the border wall, many of whom have fallen or been left hanging from the wall between the United States and Mexico, a phenomenon that has alerted various organizations and authorities in the face of the rapid increase in cases, to which are also added shipwrecks and deaths due to high temperatures during summers in the border deserts.
It is a vicious circle, since the lack of policies is increasingly forcing immigrants to take greater risksand the “coyotes” to collect more money, Juan José Gutiérrez, director of the Coalition for Full Rights for Immigrants, which brings together nearly 30 organizations, explained to the Efe news agency.
Gutiérrez assured that the figures for this 2022 are expected to continue to increase. In fiscal year 2021 alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded a record of 557 deaths on the border with Mexico, which almost doubled the 300 deaths of 2019.
However, it has been warned that the real figure could be higher, since the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 650 deaths on the southern border of the US in that same period.
The last incident at the border wall happened on April 11, when a migrant died after being hung upside down for a long period of time from the metal fence, as detailed this week by the Cochise County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office.
In February, the immigrant Juan Carlos Rivera Cerón, 37, fell headfirst from the border wall, according to the Police Department of San Luis, in Arizona. Marco Santana of the Police Department said emergency services were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The picture looks no different on the Texas-Mexico border. The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, in English) detailed this week the case of two immigrants who were injured climbing the border wall in Clint, about 12 miles west of the Tornillo Port of Entry.
In California, federal and local agencies in San Diego investigate the shipwreck of a boat with immigrants that occurred on April 10 in which a 37-year-old Mexican, from Guerrero, died, according to Mexican consular authorities.