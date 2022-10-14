Immigrants transferred to Martha’s Vineyard will be able to apply for a U visa

Another lawsuit for DeSantis for bringing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard 1:41

(CNN Spanish) — Immigrants who were moved to Martha’s Vineyard last month as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign will be eligible to apply for visas intended for victims of crimes occurring in the United States, according to an attorney representing five of those people. .

Last month, two planes picked up 48 immigrants in San Antonio — not Florida — and dropped them off on Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts that has long been known as a posh summer destination for people wealthy

The move, which drew swift condemnation, was an affront to the Joe Biden administration for its border policies and quickly prompted lawsuits and an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office in Bexar County, Texas, which includes San Antonio.

In recent weeks, Rachel Self, an attorney representing five of those migrants, said she has been working with the Organized Crime Division to coordinate and conduct interviews with the victims.

“To that end, on Monday I flew to San Antonio to meet with the sheriff, the head of his organized crime division and other members of the sheriff’s department so that all migrants receive the necessary certifications to begin the visa application process. U. No matter what your political beliefs are, all of these people are victims of crime,” Self said in an email.

The U Visa, as it is known, is intended for “victims of certain crimes who currently assist or have previously assisted law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of those crimes,” or who may be of assistance, according to the Department of Justice. National security. The visa allows individuals to remain in the United States while assisting law enforcement.

Certifications provided by the sheriff’s department this week pave the way for immigrants who flew to Martha’s Vineyard to apply for visas. While the process to obtain a visa can take years, immigrants are protected from removal while their application is pending, according to Self.