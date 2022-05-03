Immigrants with expired work permits will be able to continue working | Univision Immigration News

Most immigrants whose work authorization has expired or is due to expire in the coming months will be able to continue working while the government processes their renewals, the immigration service announced Tuesday.
The new policy of the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services was adopted in response to the gigantic backlog that the agency manages, which in April exceeded 9 million applications for benefits.
The rule indicates that the beneficiaries of the change, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and asylum seekers, will be able to continue working while the government processes their renewal applications.
“The temporary final rule (TFR) increases the automatic extension period for employment authorization and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), available to certain EAD renewal applicants, up to 540 days,” the agency said in a statement. .
“The increase, effective immediately on May 4, 2022, will help prevent gaps in employment for non-citizens with pending EAD renewal applications and stabilize business continuity for US employers,” it added.
The federal agency explained that the TFR “only applies to those EAD categories currently eligible for an automatic extension of up to 180 days and will temporarily provide up to 360 days of additional automatic extension time (for a total of up to 540 days) to applicants. eligible with a timely extension.
It further notes that beneficiaries of the temporary rule must have a pending Form I-765 renewal application during the 18-month period following the rule’s publication while USCIS continues to work through pending cases that were exacerbated by the pandemic. of COVID-19″.
The immigration service assured that this time frame “will give it the opportunity to address staffing shortages, implement additional efficiencies, and meet Director Jaddou’s recently announced goal of achieving a three-month cycle for EAD applications (usually comparable to an average processing time of three months) by the end of Fiscal Year 2023.”
The agency further stated that “beginning October 27, 2023, automatic extensions of employment authorization and EAD validity will return to the period of up to 180 days for those eligible applicants who timely submit Form I renewal applications.” -765″.
At the end of 2016, the work permit renewal process took between 5 and 6 months, but as of 2017 the agency implemented new security systems and the wait in some cases exceeds a year.
The first beneficiaries
The change will immediately help some 87,000 immigrants whose work authorization has expired or is scheduled to expire in the next 30 days, reported The Wall Street Journal.
“Non-citizens with a pending EAD renewal application whose automatic 180-day extension has expired and whose EAD has expired will be granted an additional period of employment authorization and EAD validity, beginning May 4, 2022 and lasting up to 540 days from the expiration date of their EAD, so they can resume employment if they are still within the automatic extension period of up to 540 days and eligible,” the agency said.
In the case of immigrants with a pending renewal application “still covered by the automatic 180-day extension, they will be granted an additional extension of up to 360 days, for a total of up to 540 days after the expiration of the current EAD,” he said.
In turn, non-citizens with a pending renewal application and a valid EAD on May 4, 2022, or who file an EAD renewal application on time before October 27, 2023, “will be granted an extension up to 540 days if your EAD expires before the renewal application is processed,” the rule says.
It is estimated that up to 420,000 immigrants who renew their work permits will be protected against losing their ability to work during the life of the policy.
Most of the foreign nationals who have access to work permits are employed in the full range of industries, from technology to health care to truck driving, and employers already struggling to hire enough people to fill the 11.3 millions of vacant jobs in the United States have felt their absence, the newspaper indicates.
The United States Chamber of Commerce welcomed the USCIS announcement. “Many companies with staffing problems have laid off good workers simply because of these significant processing backlogs, exacerbating their workforce problems,” said Jon Baselice, the House’s vice president for immigration policy.
USCIS said immigrants eligible to renew their work permits can do so six months before their documents formally expire. They must fill out and submit Form I-765.
The government said the policy change allows eligible immigrants to work with expired documents for up to 540 days, instead of 180. That means even the tens of thousands of people who passed its 180-day window have up to another year of authorization. work from Wednesday.
It warns, however, that some immigrants eligible for work permits, including DACA recipients and some spouses of H-1B visa holders, will not benefit from the new policy because they were never eligible for the 180-day extension of their authorizations. overdue
What does the American dream mean for millions of undocumented immigrants in the US?
At the end of March, the Joe Biden government announced that it aimed to reduce the backlog at the USCIS, which at that time exceeded 9 million forms on various benefits, including permanent legal residence. (green cards), citizenship by naturalization and work permit.
The plan will consist of three measures aimed at accelerating the processes that have practically paralyzed the system and millions of immigrants awaiting resolutions and documents that demonstrate the legality of their permanence, according to a report by the CBS news network citing officials.
The plan includes expanding programs premium which -upon payment of an additional fee- speeds up the adjudication process from months to a few weeks.
The target of the strategy announced in March were immigrants awaiting the delivery and/or renewal of their work permits.