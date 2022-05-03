Immigrants with expired work permits will be able to continue working | Univision Immigration News

“Noncitizens with a pending EAD renewal application whose automatic 180-day extension has expired and whose EAD has expired will be granted an additional period of employment authorization and EAD validity, beginning May 4, 2022 and lasting up to 540 days from the expiration date of their EAD, so they can resume employment if they are still within the automatic extension period of up to 540 days and eligible,” the agency said.