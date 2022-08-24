Immigration and double identity are “secret weapon of the United States”, says mayor of New York

New York, USA

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, compared this Tuesday the double identity that emigration brings as “a secret weapon” United States, presiding over the naturalization ceremony for forty people in the Mayor’s Office in the Big Apple.

In his welcoming speech, Adams praised emigration as a constituent element of the identity of New York and of the entire country, and affirmed that the United States can boast of being “the only country in the world that has the word ‘dream’ associated with its name”and that is why the expression “American dream” is a reality, he said.

He also stressed that the United States has the peculiarity of not forcing anyone to renounce their previous nationality, and for this reason they are the “country of the script: you can be Ghanaian-script-american, or chinese-script-american or ecuadorian-script-american”he said, before citing several other possible combinations.

“Our secret weapon is that script, the script that is put between two cultures (…) Be faithful to your culture and bring it to America to build this unique experience called the American dream,” the mayor warned his new compatriots.

He cited as an example of successful careers those of two Latino politicians in his own administration: the Commissioner of Immigration Affairs, Manuel Castro, of Mexican origin, who himself arrived illegally in the United States as a “dreamer” (dreamer) and today in charge of the emigration portfolio in the city with the largest foreign population in the country.

Or that of Ydanis Rodríguez, transport commissioner of the largest urban road network in the United States, “a Dominican who has not yet lost his accent”Adams joked.

The 40 new Americans, from 23 different countries, have passed the respective tests of linguistic knowledge, history of the country and the basic principles of Government, as well as police investigations into their backgrounds, before being sworn in public on Tuesday on fidelity to your new country.