Immigration filters for migrants from Venezuela left them on the street

The migratory filters that the Secretaries of the Interior and Foreign Relations implemented for people coming from Venezuelaleft hundreds of migrants on the street who tried to apply for refuge.

The measure, which requires Venezuelan citizens to have a tourist visa to enter the country for no more than six months, worries those who seek to reunite with their families and flee poverty.

The provision implies that Venezuelans are not even allowed to board a plane bound for Mexicowhich prevents them from starting their Refuge procedure, since it can only be done in person before the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar).

“We have a girl who had bought a ticket to come to Mexico, in late January or early February; they sold their house, they sold everything in Venezuela to complete the passage and get here, to the house of a sister who is not under the shelter (…) the visa thing came in and they could not travel, they missed the flight, they stayed on the street,” he told MILLENNIUMJuly Rodríguez, founder and director of the organization Support for Venezuelan Migrants.

By arguing that “more than 44 thousand people of that nationality pass through Mexico to a third country irregularly”, on January 21 the Agreement entered into force “by which the visa application is made known in the condition of visitor stay without permission to carry out remunerated activities”, against which the Legal Clinic for Refugees and the organization Support for Venezuelan Migrants submitted an application for protection on Wednesday, March 30.

“It is a way in which the State is trying to put more administrative obstacles, but basically the only thing it does is encourage other more dangerous routes, which gives organized crime more possibilities to profit from these people,” he said. Guerrero Navarro, director of the Legal Clinic for Refugees.

Although refugees can carry out the family reunification process through Comar, not all of them meet the requirements to bring family to Mexico, because they do not have stable jobs, pay stubs or formal work, explained the also founder of Apoyo a Migrants that provides free legal advice to Venezuelans in a situation of mobility.

“We have families who tell me: how do we do it if I don’t earn more than 5,000 or 6,000 pesos a month? I live in a small room and I need to get my mom and dad out who are sick in Venezuela, it makes me much more It is more expensive to send money than to have them here, but I do not have the demands that Comar asks for.”

To get the visa, one of the requirements is to prove income of around 700 dollars per month or show that the applicant has a certain amount available in his bank account, but in that country whose minimum wage rose this month to just under 29 dollars. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a job.

Although they affirm that the requirements to process the visa are valid, it surprises the organizations that Mexicoa country that has signed international agreements to receive hundreds of refugee applicants, ask such a vulnerable community for a visa.

“All States can set requirements for entry into their country, that is not discussed, but these requirements should be respecting the Constitution and the terms of international treaties,” Guerrero Navarro added.

“In the case of Venezuelans, this visa has created many problems; Although it is true that we have people who come to Mexico to go to the United States, we are advocating for people who live in Mexico who want to bring their relatives and do not meet the family reunification requirements that Comar asks for,” July said. .

Despite the fact that the amparo was admitted by the Fifth District Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City, the process to issue a ruling could take up to a year, during which time the measure will continue to be applied until a suspension is issued.

“Our people are desperate to leave a country where all human rights have been and have been violated (…) the Venezuelan population is not leaving because they want to, they are leaving for a specific need, there is hunger, misery, malnutrition, deaths…”, laments the activist July, originally from Venezuela and Mexican by naturalization.

ledz