Immigration Service announces measures to reduce gigantic backlog of applications | Univision Immigration News

The Joe Biden government announced on Tuesday a plan that aims to reduce the backlog in the immigration service, which exceeds 9 million forms on various benefits, including permanent legal residence (green cards) and citizenship by naturalization.
The plan will consist of three measures aimed at accelerating the processes that have practically paralyzed the system and millions of immigrants awaiting resolutions and documents that demonstrate the legality of their permanence, the CBS news network reported, citing officials from the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services. Immigration (USCIS).
Federal officials explained that the plan includes expanding programs premium which -upon payment of an additional fee- speeds up the adjudication process from months to a few weeks.
One of the targets of the program will be immigrants awaiting the delivery and/or renewal of their work permits, including holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), dreamers DACA recipients and asylum seekers.
The sources also said that other groups that will benefit from the decongestion program will be professional workers with H-1B visas, a program that has also been affected by the delays.
Another way to solve the bottleneck is to hire staff to process applications for immigration benefits.
According to the CBS report, as of February USCIS had accumulated more than 9.5 million pending applications, an increase of 66% since the end of fiscal year 2019, according to data from the agency itself.
The delays worsened during the previous government after the implementation of the “zero tolerance” policy that restricted benefits and increased the requirements, arguing reasons of national security.
The traffic jam has left thousands of foreigners with temporary legal residence without their respective work permits, and others waiting for months for resolutions for the legalization of immediate family members.
USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said the agency “remains committed to providing timely and fair decisions to everyone we serve,” the CBS report notes. “Every application we adjudicate represents the hopes and dreams of immigrants and their families, as well as their immediate critical needs, such as financial stability and humanitarian protection,” she said.
According to what is known so far, the processing premium It would consist of an additional payment of $2,500 for certain procedures so that the cases are reviewed in an accelerated manner.
The system currently works for certain H-1B visa applications for foreign professionals and employment-based lawful permanent residence.
The sources mentioned that the new rule that will streamline the process will come into force in 60 days, after publication in the Federal Register and to allow time for public comment, as dictated by the Administrative Procedure Law.
The expedited process promises to process an application within 45 days. The program will gradually expand to reach other services offered by the agency.
In addition to the backlog at USCIS, the government faces a second backlog of cases at the Immigration Court (EOIR), which at the end of February had more than 1.7 million files handled by some 530 active judges.
On average, each case takes about 3.9 years to be resolved, he expects that in many cases it becomes a nightmare for immigrants, especially those deprived of their liberty or sent to Mexico to await the resolution of their cases in US courts.
Whether it’s enabling new programs or hiring additional staff to improve service and reduce backlog, USCIS needs a larger budget to be appropriated by Congress.
In the first week of March, a group of Democratic senators urged the leadership of the Upper House to include funds in the Department of Justice appropriations budget for fiscal year 2022, to not only improve the service, but also finance legal representation for immigrants. in deportation proceedings.
Led by Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand (Democrat of New York), the legislators made the request through a letter addressed to the leadership of the House Appropriations Committee.
In the letter, the senators support “the $50 million currently included in the House appropriations bill,” and assure that the resources “will help expand federal programs” that provide legal representation for thousands of indigent immigrants, asylum seekers, families, and others who face removal proceedings each year without the advice of an attorney.”
Currently, the federal government does not guarantee legal advice for people in deportation proceedings.
What the activists say
“Last year we met with the director of USCIS and she told us in a meeting that this year the costs were going to go up. But the traffic jam they have is not our fault, the immigrants, but rather it is the fault of a broken system that is out of time,” Francisco Moreno, director of the Confederation of Mexican Federations in Los Angeles, California, told Univision News.
“The system is obsolete and what we want is to reform with immigration reform. The reform we ask for not only speaks of status for the 11 million undocumented, but also of creating a better, modern and agile system. That’s what it’s all about,” she stated.
For Ben Monterroso, director of Latinx, he said that streamlining the process is urgent, “they have to find solutions immediately” because thousands of people are in limbo due to USCIS delays.
“I think streamlining processes and recognizing that you have to streamline and move forward is the right thing to do. Regarding the payment for speeding up the procedures, I think it is somewhat excessive”, he pointed out.
The activist also said that “the point is that something has to be done immediately, with sacrifice. And the right thing we will fight later. But at the same time the government must prove that they can fix the logjam because, as I told you, thousands of immigrants are living in limbo.”
Another dilemma USCIS faces, stemming from the backlog of applications, are the delays in the citizenship process that in some cases, such as the Seattle, Washington office, can take 23 months according to the tool that measures processing times. .