“Imminent Attack”, is a run away from Ukraine. Farnesina: “Italians should leave the country immediately”

The stampede from the embassies in Ukraine starts after the announcement by the United States of an imminent attack on Russia, which could take place as early as February 16. And almost all EU countries invite their compatriots to leave the country.

Even the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina, “in consideration of the current situation”, invites “as a precaution” all Italians “to temporarily leave Ukraine with the commercial means available”. There are about 2 thousand Italians who are in the country, almost all of them in Kiev.

“Furthermore, considering the situation of uncertainty at the borders, it is recommended to postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine and to keep constantly updated on the media and on this site – reads the website of Viaggiare Sicuri managed by the Crisis Unit of the ministry -. If present in the country, as recommended in recent weeks, please register on the website www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and download the ‘Crisis Unit’ APP. Please note that travel in any capacity to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Crimea is not recommended. In case of need, the Italian Embassy in Kiev is operational “. Even “non-essential” diplomatic personnel will leave Kiev immediately, the ministry said.

Italy thus aligned itself with the decisions taken by other European countries. The same indication came for the Spaniards, the Dutch, the Belgians and the Germans.

“German citizens whose presence is not imperative must in the short term leave Ukraine where a military conflict cannot be ruled out”, the Foreign Ministry recommended, underlining that “tensions between Russia and Ukraine have further increased in recent days. due to the presence and massive movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian borders ”.

US AND RUSSIA EMBASSIES EVACUATED – The United States evacuated the embassy, ​​ordering almost all staff to leave the country, where all consular services will be suspended from Sunday. Only a small diplomatic contingent will remain in Lviv “to manage emergencies”.

And even Moscow has begun to reduce its diplomatic staff in Kiev: “Fearing possible provocations by the Ukrainian regime or by third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine”, reads a statement.

THE BLINKEN-LAVROV INTERVIEW – Meanwhile, the skirmishes between Washington and Moscow continue, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned his Russian counterpart Serghei Lavrov that if Moscow invades Ukraine, this would translate into a “resolute, massive and united transatlantic response”.

Blinken “made it clear that the diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remains open but requires a de-escalation on the part of Moscow and a commitment to negotiate in good faith”.

Lavrov, on the other hand, made it known that the United States “ignored Russia’s demands for its security”.

From Moscow they also hasten to deny the rumors of an imminent attack: “The hysteria of the White House says it all, the Anglo-Americans want a war”, the words of Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

And the Ukrainian government itself asks citizens to “remain calm, united within the country and avoid destabilizing actions that create panic”. US warnings about a possible imminent Russian invasion “cause panic,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And a telephone conversation is scheduled for today between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

