Imminent departure to Chelsea for Neymar – Sport.fr

Pushed out by Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr could join Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel would like to secure his services next season in the form of a loan.

With the renewal of Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain seems to have decided to embark on a new project now based on the athlete, exclusively on the athlete. A reversal which could be fatal to Neymar Jr who would not be a founding member of the new Parisian era. In case of great offers, the Brazilian should not be retained. A trend that confirms Todo Files which announces that a departure could be imminent and surprise all the Parisian supporters.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly let Neymar know that his departure will be facilitated in the event of satisfactory offers, despite his contract going until 2025, or even 2027. If a departure seems delicate, a loan would be considered by the various parties while Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel would have come to the information. The German technician would like to find him under his orders and the transaction studied would be a loan of one or two years accompanied by a purchase option of 50 million euros. An offer that could fuel Paris Saint-Germain.