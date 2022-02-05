Imminent Rise for Ripple at Lateral Phase Break?

The payments system that the crypto created, RippleNet, has more than doubled the number of transactions and a speed of execution of the payment volume of over $ 10 billion. Although there were no programmatic sales, Ripple’s total sales of XRP in the fourth quarter were estimated at $ 717 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $ 491 million in the third quarter.

All this despite the end to the partnership with Moneygram (its largest client) and the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.

Regarding the cause, the first round was won by Ripple; in fact, the court ordered the SEC to show documents supporting the indictment (and the defense). That is, a series of evidence with arguments from both Ripple (the defense) and the SEC (the prosecution).

Ripple’s “victory” is given by the desire to finish the cause as soon as possible. A process that could come to an end in April which would mean the rebirth of Ripple.