Imminent Rise for Ripple at Lateral Phase Break?

Ripple’s price continues to consolidate within a side phase in a very narrow range of $ 0.5522 to $ 0.6535. However, the time spent within this range since January 22 suggests extreme market indecision, but it could still lead to a sudden rise in the crypto at the break of the sideways phase.
A successful 2021 for Ripple
Despite the controversy with the SEC, 2021 was a very successful and profitable year for Ripple.
The payments system that the crypto created, RippleNet, has more than doubled the number of transactions and a speed of execution of the payment volume of over $ 10 billion. Although there were no programmatic sales, Ripple’s total sales of XRP in the fourth quarter were estimated at $ 717 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $ 491 million in the third quarter.
All this despite the end to the partnership with Moneygram (its largest client) and the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.
Regarding the cause, the first round was won by Ripple; in fact, the court ordered the SEC to show documents supporting the indictment (and the defense). That is, a series of evidence with arguments from both Ripple (the defense) and the SEC (the prosecution).
Ripple’s “victory” is given by the desire to finish the cause as soon as possible. A process that could come to an end in April which would mean the rebirth of Ripple.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Ripple forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of XRP is $ 0.6121, in full swing as anticipated.
The current phase of indecision near Ripple’s medium-term demand area is clearly visible in the previous graph, waiting for a fundamental event that can give way to the upside and reach the various objectives set. The first target is placed around the key level $ 0.80, the last bearish swing while the second is placed near the $ 1 quotation and finally the medium / long term target of XRP at $ 1.30.
