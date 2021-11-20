Immobile can’t make it

Lazio, the latest in Juventus training

In addition to Ciro Immobile, Adam Marusic is also absent: both tried to the end, but the first had to surrender to the edema in the calf, while the second to the Coronavirus. The good news instead comes from Pedro, who in Wednesday’s training remedied a blow to his ankle and then returned to the group on Thursday and made him breathe a sigh of relief. mister Sarri intends to deploy the Spaniard ahead in the role of a false nine with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. In the median Milinkovic Savic will be accompanied by Cataldi and Luis Alberto (both in pole position on the competition of Leiva and Basic). In defense, the happy note is the return of the restored Lazzari on the wing.