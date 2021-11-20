Immobile can’t make it
Nothing to do for Ciro Immobile, the Lazio forward will not be on the pitch today for the match against Juventus, does not even recover for the bench: Mr. Maurizio Sarri has kept him out of the squad for the match against the bianconeri. Below are his choices made known through the Twitter account of the Capitoline club.
Lazio-Juventus, the biancocelesti squad: out of the building
The complete list: Acerbi, Adamonis, Akpa Akpro, Basic, Cataldi, Escalante, Felipe Anderson, Hysaj, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Milinkovic, Moro, Muriqi, Patric, Pedro, Radu, Reina, Romero, Strakosha, Vavro, Zaccagni.
Lazio, the latest in Juventus training
In addition to Ciro Immobile, Adam Marusic is also absent: both tried to the end, but the first had to surrender to the edema in the calf, while the second to the Coronavirus. The good news instead comes from Pedro, who in Wednesday’s training remedied a blow to his ankle and then returned to the group on Thursday and made him breathe a sigh of relief. mister Sarri intends to deploy the Spaniard ahead in the role of a false nine with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. In the median Milinkovic Savic will be accompanied by Cataldi and Luis Alberto (both in pole position on the competition of Leiva and Basic). In defense, the happy note is the return of the restored Lazzari on the wing.