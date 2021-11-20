Sports

Immobile can’t make it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Nothing to do for Ciro Immobile, the Lazio forward will not be on the pitch today for the match against Juventus, does not even recover for the bench: Mr. Maurizio Sarri has kept him out of the squad for the match against the bianconeri. Below are his choices made known through the Twitter account of the Capitoline club.

Lazio-Juventus, the biancocelesti squad: out of the building

The complete list: Acerbi, Adamonis, Akpa Akpro, Basic, Cataldi, Escalante, Felipe Anderson, Hysaj, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Milinkovic, Moro, Muriqi, Patric, Pedro, Radu, Reina, Romero, Strakosha, Vavro, Zaccagni.

Lazio, the latest in Juventus training

In addition to Ciro Immobile, Adam Marusic is also absent: both tried to the end, but the first had to surrender to the edema in the calf, while the second to the Coronavirus. The good news instead comes from Pedro, who in Wednesday’s training remedied a blow to his ankle and then returned to the group on Thursday and made him breathe a sigh of relief. mister Sarri intends to deploy the Spaniard ahead in the role of a false nine with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. In the median Milinkovic Savic will be accompanied by Cataldi and Luis Alberto (both in pole position on the competition of Leiva and Basic). In defense, the happy note is the return of the restored Lazzari on the wing.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ferrero will speak to the team. The last

2 weeks ago

Atalanta-Spezia, the official formations

6 hours ago

Algarve GP: Binder, burned by MotoGP even before his 2022 debut

2 weeks ago

here is the team to avoid in the playoffs

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button