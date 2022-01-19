Immobile in extra time, it will be a challenge to Milan

ROME – Always him, still him, in any case: Ciro Property it is the smiling, happy and merciless face of this one Lazio what a struggle against a good one Udinese but in extra time he manages to win and earn the passage to the quarter-finals of Italian Cup . Sarri he chews bitterly for the knockout of Zaccagni – to evaluate the conditions after the limping exit from the field – but he can once again count on a world-class bomber who just needs a ball to decide the matches, Cioffi comes out with his head held high after touching also the bang with Arslan’s post at 0-0.

Flashes of great Lazio, Muriqi stopped by Becao and Silvestri. Precious Marusic, Zaccagni ko

Lazio risks a lot at the start, Success does not come by inches on x’s poisonous punishment. On the other hand it is Zaccagni who sows panic, stopped only at the edge of the area: yellow for Becao and a free-kick by Luis Alberto deflected for a corner, from the corner again the Spaniard finds the head of Muriqi which forces Silvestri to the big parade. Sarri’s team starts to fuel up, ball on the ground is a show the web of passes that lead Felipe Anderson twice to the dangerous cross for a Muriqi always called into question, the first time denied him the goal an incredible intervention by Becao in a split and the second is still Silvestri to block his header on the ground. The first half of the time is definitely biancoceleste, but then also Udinese becomes dangerous not a little: Marusic in a slide takes Success from the face-to-face shot with Reina, Samardzic he tries several times from outside the box without finding the goal, even on a free kick. Another yellow for Udinese also arrives, sacrosanct, Zeegelar overwhelms Luis Alberto in the race, with the time that ends with a high shot from the Spaniard: 0-0, Sarri worried about Zaccagni hurting her ankle in contrast to Success and limping conspicuously.

Inside Immobile and Beto, the decisive Reina, Raul Moro does not hit

It starts with what the coach and the biancocelesti fans feared: Zaccagni can’t continue, Raul Moro enters together with Cataldi who takes over Leiva. Yellow to Pussetto, Luiz Felipe and Patric, Cioffi’s team returns better and becomes dangerous with Success and the omnipresent Samardzic. The minutes go by, the technicians throw in the center forwards: Property for Muriqi, Beto for Success and the Portuguese is very close to scoring the advantage, with Reina decisive to close the mirror. On the other hand, Raul Moro tries, with a right-footed shot coming out not long, and in the end the Spaniard still has the knockout blow on his right but he sees the tap-in rejected after a save by Silvestri: we go to extra time.

Arslan’s stake, Immobile decides! Now Milan

The overtime is a swing of emotions, the first is biancoceleste with Luis Alberto who is primed by Raul Moro and sends very high over the crossbar, then it is Udinese who misses the decisive blow stopped by the wood that saves Reina on Arslan’s free-kick deflected. Missed goal, goal conceded because Cataldi at 106 ‘, at the beginning of the second overtime, takes the verticalization of Immobile who remains cold and beats Silvestri at the exit, delivering the victory and quarter-finals to Lazio: he will challenge Milan on February 9th , sharp match at San Siro.