Immobile keeps Simeone at a distance

Property maintains the advantage over his pursuers with Lazio’s first goal in the home win for 3-0 against Salernitana. The striker of the biancocelesti thus rises to 8.5 weighted goals, the result of seven decisive goals and three of category “2”. It remains in second place Simeone after the goal that gave Verona the lead in the 1-1 draw against Napoli. For him it is the fifth decisive goal out of nine scored. Up from fourth to third place Joao Pedro with the marking of the momentary 1-1 of Cagliari in the home defeat for 2-1 against Atalanta, also for him the fifth decisive goal of the season.

They improve Zapata (who goes from tenth to fifth place with Atalanta’s 2-1 goal against Cagliari), Berardi (advances from twelfth to sixth place after scoring 1-1 for Sassuolo in the home defeat against Udinese for 2-3), Aramu (he gained four positions and placed eleventh after the 2-2 penalty of the hosts in Venice-Rome 3-2), Beto (also from fifteenth to eleventh with the winning goal in Udinese-Sassuolo), Arnautovic (advances from twentieth to fourteenth position with the goal that decided Sampdoria-Bologna 1-2) and Pedro (rises from twenty-fourth to twenty-first place with the 2-0 goal in Lazio-Salernitana).

Weekly new entries, all three in twenty-sixth place, Deulofeu (opened the scoring for the hosts in Udinese-Sassuolo 3-2), By Francesco (1-1 of Empoli in the 2-2 home match against Genoa) e Frattesi (temporary 2-1 of Sassuolo in Udine).

First goal of the season but decisive for whites of Genoa, Caldara of Verona, By Lorenzo of Naples, Room of Spezia and Shomurodov of Rome.

Appointment on Thursday 25 November for a new update of the Serie A weighted top scorers.