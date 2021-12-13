Immobiliare Emanuelli, seriousness and professionalism at your service – Sanremonews.it

In 1991, in the heart of the city center of Arma di Taggia, the Emanuelli Real Estate offices opened. The owner Rag. Attilio Emanuelli decides to devote himself to this activity following a family tradition since his father Vittorio Emanuelli and his uncle Luigi Orengo were builders in the area for many years, dealing with both public and private construction.

The agency deals with sales of commercial activities, seasonal and annual rentals and personal administration of properties. These services try to meet tourist needs by taking care of the most diverse practices relating to the management of second homes.

The Emanuelli agency specializes in the sale and purchase of any type of property: apartments, villas, businesses and cottages. Thanks to their experience, Mr. Attilio and his employees are able to quickly and efficiently satisfy the most varied requests, proposing the most suitable solutions for every type of real estate requirement.

The main objective of the agency is to accompany the customer in all phases of the purchase of a property, providing solutions for every request, from bureaucratic and tax obligations to finding the financial resources necessary for the purchase of the property. A real 360 ° service that also includes cadastral surveys, mortgage advice, energy classifications and property evaluation.

The agency operates in the Ligurian Rivera area, especially in the towns of Sanremo, Arma di Taggia, Riva Ligure, Santo Stefano al Mare and in general throughout the Argentina Valley area, being the Emanuelli family originally from the town of Molini di Triora, splendid location in the hinterland.