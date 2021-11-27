Immortals Fenyx Rising is free this weekend on PC with Ubisoft Connect – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft has kicked off a free weekend thanks to which PC gamers can try for free Immortals Fenyx Rising through Ubisoft Connect.

The free trial period will be available until 3.00 pm Italian on Monday 29 November. Once the free weekend is over, all progress can be transferred if you decide to buy the game, which among other things is currently available at a 60% discount on the occasion of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary offers.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is an action role-playing game created by the authors of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and characterized by a particular setting that refers to ancient Greek mythology. As a winged demi-deity called Fenyx, we find ourselves having to save the gods of Greece from a dark threat that looms over the entire area inhabited by the deities. The game features action adventure elements and a large open environment to explore.

It is a very interesting game and that all in all it is really worth a try thanks to the free weekend offered by Ubisoft. If you haven’t done so yet, we advise you to read the review by Emanuele Gregori which states: “Immortals Fenyx Rising was a great surprise, we told you that anyway. We are sure that Ubisoft’s task will be difficult and that the reception by the public will not prove easy at all. This does not exclude that the new Ubisoft Quebec title is successful and capable of giving a few tens of hours of pure fun and smiles, seasoned with a never frustrating but not trivial challenge. This is perhaps where Immortals Fenyx Rising convinced us the most: in its attention to the player, avoiding overdoing it and hitting the mark. All combined with a campaign full of irony but also of interesting subtexts, capable of speaking to the little ones and also to the most mature public. We believe it is essential to really reward projects of this type. Our role is also to try to harness the market towards inspiration and creativity and, in this perspective, Ubisoft Quebec’s work is a breath of fresh air in a standardized and stale production way. A real treat. Rewarding her is the least we can do, the rest is up to you.“