Immune abnormality due to fourth covid dose: only cause

Marcos López Hoyos and Fernando Moraga-Llop.

The Conference on Vaccines of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) is immersed in the approval or not of a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. A second dose of reinforcement about which Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the Community of Madrid, sowed the doubt of possible abnormal effects in the immune system, but which, however, since Immunology and Vaccinology ruled out.

“There is no evidence that they have an anomalous effect. Yes, it is true that the general population does not provide anything more than what the three doses already achieve, but it would not cause an anomalous effect on the immune system at all, ”says Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI). ).

In the same sense they are shown from the Spanish Association of Vacunology: “If you put with the corresponding time interval there is no anomalous effect. I mean that people who have had covid should not be vaccinated after four weeks, as was recommended. If five months have passed and the epidemiological situation recommends it, nothing happens. Of course, what you do not have to do is to put doses of the vaccine for putting them on. It is only for the severely immunosuppressed and those over 80 years of age, not for the general population”, details Fernando Moraga-Llop, pediatrician and vice president of the AEV.

Loss of efficacy of the covid vaccine due to stimulation with the same antigen?

where there is quorum with the words of the Madrid health leader is that stimulating with the same antigen may not be effective. Both López Hoyos and Moraga-Llop bet on a second booster of “catch-up” or “combined” vaccines.

“It doesn’t make much sense to use the same type of vaccine repeatedly. In vulnerable people, the fourth dose would fall in the same way as the third, that is, it does not increase the reportorio either and in that sense it does should not continue to stimulate with the same antigen”, assures the president of the SEI.

An opinion shared by the AEV: “Ideally, the fourth dose would be with an updated vaccine, that is, one that has been reformulated and has been readapted to the new variants. This would increase immunogenicity.

What should the fourth dose of the vaccine be like?

For Immunology, the successful application of the fourth dose of the covid vaccine would go through looking for options for different heterologous vaccines. “Since most people have been inoculated with an RNA vaccine focused on protein S, we should look for other models such as Hipra’s to induce a more varied response. There are data that confirm that the vaccine combinations give a better answer, since it is more varied and powerful”assures López Hoyos.

Scientific evidence supports this combination, although, according to the immunologist, there is no data to ensure which is the best. “What is clear is that combining gives more benefits,” says the specialist, who based on the current strategy questions the benefit of applying a fourth dose to the most vulnerable population.

“Something may help, but probably in a quarter of the cases those who did not respond to the previous three will not respond to the fourth. What to do is evaluate them after the fourth dose from the point of view of the humoral antibody response and also cellular immunity. That way we would see how they respond and if it is worth giving more booster doses in the future”, he details.

Wait for the update on Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

For the vice president of the AEV, it is “clear” that if the fourth dose is applied with updated vaccines, the immune response would be improved and it would be of a broader spectrum: “For example, if Pfizer or Moderna released second-generation vaccines, whose approval is pending planned for these dates, but it is being delayed a bit, they would be available vaccines with new variants and we would improve their efficacy”.

Another of the options to which the specialist points are the recombinant adjuvanted vaccines. “At the moment there is only one approved for use, that of Novavax. His clinical trial was in early 2021, when the Alpha and Beta variants were circulating. Then the vaccine is in development hiprawhich carries the protein S of these variants, however, studies carried out so far, and in the absence of a phase III trial, indicate a good action of neutralizing antibodies against new variants. There is also Sanofi’s, which is in phase III and is also a recombinant protein vaccine,” says the specialist.